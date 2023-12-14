'Wonka' stars try Mango Bite, Hugh Grant says it takes him 'back to Calcutta'

The cast of the upcoming film 'Wonka' starring Timothee Chalamet, Hugh Grant, Olivia Coleman, Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key and Simon Farnaby among others, got a chance to taste the popular Indian candy 'Mango Bite' and their reactions suggest that they loved it

Pic courtesy/ Instagram

The cast of the upcoming film ‘Wonka’, which stars Timothee Chalamet, Hugh Grant, Olivia Coleman, Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key and Simon Farnaby among others, got a chance to taste the popular Indian candy 'Mango Bite' and their reactions suggest that they loved it.

A video shared by Warner Bros. India shows Timothee Chalamet, Hugh Grant, Olivia Coleman, Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key and Simon Farnaby trying the Indian candy. Chalamet likes the bright yellow and green packaging.To which, Coleman says the packaging “is like a little handbag.” She then tries the candy calling it is yummy and tagged it as her “favourite”. Grant then tries it and said: “I am liking this very much. It takes me back to Calcutta (Kolkata).” Chalamet says the last three candies, including this one were a “home run.”

Keegan loves it too. The interviewer talks about how children share this candy in school on their birthday, to which, Keegan says: “Such a nice tradition.” Farnaby hilariously added: “On your birthday you hand things out. On your birthday you will lose all your sweets.”

‘Wonka’ is a 2023 musical fantasy film directed by Paul King, who co-wrote the screenplay with Simon Farnaby, based on a story by King.

It tells the origin story of Willy Wonka, a character in the 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl, featuring his early days as a chocolatier. This is the third film based on the Dahl book following Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971) and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005).

