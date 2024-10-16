Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: IMD announces end of southwest monsoon
Exclusive: Dosti with Salman Khan motive behind Baba Siddique’s murder, says Mumbai Crime Branch
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: State to vote on Nov 20 in single phase
Mumbai Coastal Road traffic woes persist despite signal adjustments
Mumbai: Congestion at Malad station a major issue, say rail commuters
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Writer director Paul Schrader calls out Joker Folie a Deux It is a really bad musical

Writer-director Paul Schrader calls out Joker Folie a Deux: ‘It is a really bad musical’

Updated on: 17 October,2024 07:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Writer-director Paul Schrader calls out the Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga-starrer Joker: Folie à Deux

Writer-director Paul Schrader calls out Joker Folie a Deux: ‘It is a really bad musical’

Joker: Folie a Deux

Listen to this article
Writer-director Paul Schrader calls out Joker Folie a Deux: ‘It is a really bad musical’
x
00:00

Hollywood writer-director Paul Schrader says he couldn’t survive Joker: Folie à Deux for more than 20 minutes. The Taxi Driver (1976) scriptwriter said the sequel, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, directed by Todd Phillips, was a really bad musical. The film, a sequel to the 2019 movie, has received negative reviews and stands to lose between USD 150 million to USD 200 million at the box office, according to reports.



Schrader’s Taxi Driver reportedly served as an inspiration for the first part of the movie, based on the eponymous DC Comics villain. When Jeremy O Harris asked what he had seen recently, the filmmaker said, “I see who’s coming up. I go to the multiplex. I saw Joker: Folie à Deux. I saw about 10 or 15 minutes of it. I left, bought something, came back, saw another 10 minutes. That was enough.”


Schrader once again recalled his experience of Joker 2 when Harris proclaimed that he loved musicals. “Well, that’s what Joker is, kind of. It’s a really bad musical,” the writer-director replied. When asked what made the film so bad for Schrader, the director replied, “I don’t like either of those people. I don’t like them as actors. I don’t like them as characters. I don’t like the whole thing. I mean, those are people who, if they came to your house, you’d slip out the back door.”

There was a lot of buzz around Joker: Folie à Deux due to the massive business the previous film had done by earning USD 1 billion at the box office. It also won Phoenix the Oscar for best actor but the sequel received negative reviews right after its world première at the Venice Film Festival. The sequel also opened to a dismal USD 37 million at the ticket window.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hollywood news Hollywood Entertainment News Hollywood Buzz Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Update lady gaga

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK