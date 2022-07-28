XG hit Spotify's Viral 50, entering the Global and 15 regional charts

The group also releases a HipHop-inspired Lyric Video

XG/PR image

On Wednesday, XG released a lyric video for their second single Mascara. The lyric video for Mascara has strong Hip-Hop and street culture vibes, similar to the visualizer created for XG’s first single, Tippy Toes. The lyrics to Mascara are displayed one after another on items such as smartphones, vinyl records, game consoles and store receipts, giving viewers a snapshot of a world unique to XG and unlike that of other girl groups.



In addition, Mascara has ranked in Spotify's Viral 50 Global chart as well as in 15 regional charts (Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Mexico, Paraguay, Costa Rica, Chile, Peru, and Poland).

XG is a seven-member HipHop/R&B girls group consisting of Jurin, Chisa, Harvey, Hinata, Juria, Maya and Cocona.

On March 18 2022, they became the first artists to debut from XGALX, a global entertainment production company with a mission to produce artists with a defined world view, creating a culture of “bold” creativity. The group's name, XG, stands for 'Xtraordinary Girls'. With their fresh, inventive music and performance, XG aims to empower young people from all over the world - from all walks of life.

