Before we welcome the best of music that 2024 has to offer, let’s look back at the top news that hit headlines in 2023

MM Keeravani; (right) Naatu Naatu

Indian film clinches an Oscar

India shone bright at the Academy Awards with SS Rajamouli’s RRR creating history by becoming the first Indian feature film to win an Oscar. MM Keeravani’s composition Naatu naatu won the title for Best Original Song at the 95th edition of the gala in Los Angeles, where the musician, along with lyricist Chandrabose took the stage to collect the gong. In tune to The Carpenters’ 1970s song, Top of the world, Keeravani said: “I grew up listening to The Carpenters and now here I am with the Oscars. There was only one wish on my mind, so was Rajamouli’s and our families’... RRR has to win… Pride of every Indian… must put me on the top of the world (sic).”

A song by The Beatles

The last song of The Beatles, Now and then, was unveiled. Their first single in decades traces back to a demo that John Lennon left behind when he died. With the use of artificial intelligence, the track was finally brought to life, and made its way to the Billboard charts.

Tay Tay, and then some more

Taylor Swift has probably broken so many records in 2023 that she could have well set the record for breaking the most number of records. Swift earned a new league of fans ever since she regained control of her musical legacy from the hands of labels by re-recording her previously celebrated album. Swift’s Eras Tour, a set of 44 songs divided into 10 acts that define different eras of her career, was evidently the biggest music phenomenon of 2023 (we’re talking about her fans causing earthquakes, universities introducing Taylor Swift courses, and political leaders inviting her to perform in their country to boost economy). After having initially announced 52 shows, she was compelled to add more, with the number, so far, sitting at 146. A list of the multiple records that she’s broken is easily available online. A film based on her concert, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, has become the highest-grossing concert movie of all time, breaking records with its $123 million opening weekend and surpassing Justin Bieber: Never Say Never. Swift also owns a fortune—she’s the first musician to earn her billionaire status solely due to her songs and performances!

Top artistes woo Indian audience

India was a prominent pitstop for the biggest artistes from across the globe with bands such as Backstreet Boys, and Westlife, and musicians like the legendary Ronan Keating and 50 Cent putting up commendable shows in the country. The year 2024, it appears, will bring more names to India, with artistes like Sting, Halsey, Jonas Brothers and Ed Sheeran scheduled to perform.

Everyone gets a Grammy nod, even our PM

A bevy of Indian musicians will vie for titles at the upcoming Grammy Awards. Tabla maverick Ustad Zakir Hussain earned four nominations, including those for his work on the album, As We Speak, and his association with the fusion band, Shakti. With the band set to vie for the Best Global Music Album, musician Shankar Mahadevan, percussionist V Selvaganesh, and violin maestro Ganesh Rajagopalan also find themselves among the nominees. Grammy Winner and three-time Grammy nominee Falu earns a nomination for her song, Abundance in millets, a brainchild of the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Dosanjh creates history at Coachella

Diljit Dosanjh created history by becoming the first Punjabi singer to perform at the prestigious Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California. Dosanjh, who performed in a black kurta, tamba, and turban, had to apologise to the security on behalf of his elated fans. Apart from his contemporaries from Bollywood, several Punjabi singers also commented on his career milestone. Interacting with fans in his inimitable style, Dosanjh spoke in Punjabi to entertain them. “It is really hot in Coachella. Is it the heat or is it because of the Punjabis here,” he asked, adding, “Punjabi aa gaye Coachella!”