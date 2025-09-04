You star Penn Badgley and his wife, Domino Kirke, have become proud parents to identical twin boys. Badgley shared the news on Instagram while promoting a live event for his podcast. He also gave a glimpse of their adorable feet

You star Penn Badgley is currently on cloud nine as he has welcomed two little munchkins. The actor and his wife, Domino Kirke, are now proud parents of identical twin boys. Badgley shared the news on Instagram while promoting his upcoming book Crushmore, co-written with his Podcrushed cohosts Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari.

Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke welcome twin boys

The You star shared the news in an Instagram video on Wednesday, while announcing a live event for his podcast Podcrushed. “I’m interrupting my paternity leave, which I’m on, by the way, which is also why I’m whispering. Here, look, wanna see baby feet? Just tiny, little baby feet right there. I don’t wanna wake them up,” he said in the clip.

In the caption of the post, he wrote, “Interrupting twin paternity leave to announce a live event podcrushed at symphonyspace Oct 14 NYC supporting the release of our book CRUSHMORE.”

Penn Badgley on embracing parenthood

Ahead of the little ones' arrival, the mom of four, 41, shared a picture of her baby bump on her Instagram Stories with a peace hand sign emoji on top of it. “Babies 3 and 4 coming this Summer! Talk about a PLOT TWIST! Spontaneous twins are beyond magical. We are stunned. We are in awe. Can’t think of anyone else I’d rather be on this ride with,” she had written in a now-deleted Instagram post. The new additions to the family will join the couple's 4-year-old son, as well as Kirke's son Cassius, 16, from a previous relationship.

While speaking with Access Hollywood on the red carpet for the premiere of the final season of Netflix's You, the John Tucker Must Die actor opened up about the importance of raising boys, noting pressure that's on him and his wife to raise them well. “They’re identical boys, so now we have four boys,” he shared.

During his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Badgley admitted to being thrilled about his twins. "I mean, it's thrilling. Obviously, it's a nice dose of reality, like every time I see the sonogram, it just feels so good. Also, as an only child, that's touching to see them together. They're in there like it's a hot tub," he said, as quoted by People.

Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke-Badgley debuted their relationship in 2014 and got married three years later. They welcomed their first child in 2020.