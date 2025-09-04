Breaking News
Eid-e-Milad: Mumbai schools to remain closed on September 8
Fire breaks out at crackers shop in Malad, operations underway
If betrayed over Maratha quota, we will make them bite the dust in polls: Manoj Jarange
Woman cop among 3 held after impostors flee with Rs 10 lakh of Mumbai businessman
Maharashtra: One killed, eight injured in blast at explosives factory in Nagpur
Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani passes away at 91
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Penn Badgley adorably announces the arrival of twin boys I dont wanna wake them up

Penn Badgley adorably announces the arrival of twin boys: 'I don’t wanna wake them up'

Updated on: 04 September,2025 09:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

You star Penn Badgley and his wife, Domino Kirke, have become proud parents to identical twin boys. Badgley shared the news on Instagram while promoting a live event for his podcast. He also gave a glimpse of their adorable feet

Penn Badgley adorably announces the arrival of twin boys: 'I don’t wanna wake them up'

Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke

Listen to this article
Penn Badgley adorably announces the arrival of twin boys: 'I don’t wanna wake them up'
x
00:00

You star Penn Badgley is currently on cloud nine as he has welcomed two little munchkins. The actor and his wife, Domino Kirke, are now proud parents of identical twin boys. Badgley shared the news on Instagram while promoting his upcoming book Crushmore, co-written with his Podcrushed cohosts Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari.

Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke welcome twin boys

You star Penn Badgley is currently on cloud nine as he has welcomed two little munchkins. The actor and his wife, Domino Kirke, are now proud parents of identical twin boys. Badgley shared the news on Instagram while promoting his upcoming book Crushmore, co-written with his Podcrushed cohosts Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari.

Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke welcome twin boys



The You star shared the news in an Instagram video on Wednesday, while announcing a live event for his podcast Podcrushed. “I’m interrupting my paternity leave, which I’m on, by the way, which is also why I’m whispering. Here, look, wanna see baby feet? Just tiny, little baby feet right there. I don’t wanna wake them up,” he said in the clip.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Penn Badgley (@pennbadgley)

In the caption of the post, he wrote, “Interrupting twin paternity leave to announce a live event podcrushed at symphonyspace Oct 14 NYC supporting the release of our book CRUSHMORE.”

Penn Badgley on embracing parenthood

Ahead of the little ones' arrival, the mom of four, 41, shared a picture of her baby bump on her Instagram Stories with a peace hand sign emoji on top of it. “Babies 3 and 4 coming this Summer! Talk about a PLOT TWIST! Spontaneous twins are beyond magical. We are stunned. We are in awe. Can’t think of anyone else I’d rather be on this ride with,” she had written in a now-deleted Instagram post. The new additions to the family will join the couple's 4-year-old son, as well as Kirke's son Cassius, 16, from a previous relationship.

While speaking with Access Hollywood on the red carpet for the premiere of the final season of Netflix's You, the John Tucker Must Die actor opened up about the importance of raising boys, noting pressure that's on him and his wife to raise them well. “They’re identical boys, so now we have four boys,” he shared.

During his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Badgley admitted to being thrilled about his twins. "I mean, it's thrilling. Obviously, it's a nice dose of reality, like every time I see the sonogram, it just feels so good. Also, as an only child, that's touching to see them together. They're in there like it's a hot tub," he said, as quoted by People.

Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke-Badgley debuted their relationship in 2014 and got married three years later. They welcomed their first child in 2020.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

netflix jimmy fallon Hollywood hollywood news Entertainment News

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK