Zack Snyder shares thoughts on ‘Barbie’ jokes about ‘Justice League’

Updated on: 06 December,2023 06:57 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
The joke comes after Ryan Gosling’s Ken brings the patriarchy to Barbieland after visiting the real world, reports Deadline

Zack Snyder. Pic/AFP

Director Zack Snyder shared his thoughts on the 'Barbie' joke about his cut of Justice League.


The joke comes after Ryan Gosling’s Ken brings the patriarchy to Barbieland after visiting the real world, reports Deadline.


After the Barbies start waking up from their hypnotic state, Alexandra Shipp’s Writer Barbie said: “It’s like I’ve been in a dream where I was really invested in the Zack Snyder Cut of ‘Justice League’.”


As per Deadline, in a new interview, Snyder clarified that the joke was more about fandom but gave props for the funny line.

“I thought (‘Barbie’) was great,” Snyder told Men’s Health.

“And I think the joke is pretty good”.

He later said, “The thing that I said to Debbie is -- the thing that you need to take a second and think about is that your name is so seamlessly sewed together with a pop culture phenomenon so big it can exist as a joke in a movie about Barbie. That’s pretty insane. You just need to step back for a second and go like, ‘Whoa, what did we do? What happened? How is that a thing?' ”

The ‘Snyder Cut’ that the ‘Barbie’ movie referred to was a cut of the ‘Justice League’ film directed by Snyder before Joss Whedon took over as the director. Whedon took over the director role in Snyder’s absence and took the film in a different direction which would go on to underperform at the box office.

Fans of Snyder’s work then started a campaign to “Release the Snyder Cut,” which would eventually become a reality when Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ was released on Max in 2021.

Snyder’s version of ‘Justice League’ was darker and grittier and included bonus footage filmed for the extended-release.

