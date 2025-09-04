Hollywood star Zoe Kravitz was spotted holding rumoured boyfriend Harry Styles hand in Brooklyn during a stroll. The sight comes after she was linked to Noah Centineo

Zoe Kravitz is no stranger to the spotlight. From her acting career to her personal life, she has often made headlines. Most recently, the Hollywood star has been in the news over dating rumours with Harry Styles . The rumoured couple has once again left fans speculating, after being spotted walking hand-in-hand in Brooklyn.

Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles spotted in Brooklyn

In recent pictures, the Blink Twice director and the Grammy-winning artist were seen holding hands while on a walk in Brooklyn, reports People magazine. In the images, Zoe Kravitz is seen wearing an all-black outfit while Styles wears tan-colored pants and a jean jacket. A source told Page Six, “They were holding hands and laughing together, like, very casual. He was making some joke. He leaned his head back, looked up, and she was laughing.”

The sighting comes days after the pair were spotted kissing at Rita's in London following a promotional event for Kravitz's new film Caught Stealing. "He’s been spending time with her while she’s been on her press run”, a source previously spoke about Styles and Kravitz in August. Despite the mounting evidence surrounding their connection, neither Harry nor Zoe has addressed the romance buzz. Both have been largely private about their personal lives.

On August 24, the pair appeared to be walking down a street in Rome together, in a video shared to X by a Styles fan account. The clip showed the Big Little Lies actress with her arm wrapped around Styles as they took their stroll. Although it is not clear when the clip was taken, it surfaced when Zoe Kravitz was in Europe promoting Caught Stealing with her co-star Austin Butler.

Zoe Kravitz and Noah Centineo’s link-up rumours

Their rumoured romance comes months after Kravitz was linked to Noah Centineo. The pair were first photographed leaving Danielle Haim's birthday party in Manhattan together on February 13, as per The Daily Mail. On March 2, they were photographed leaving a bar in Los Angeles, per a photo obtained by E! News. They were then spotted stepping out together again in New York on May 4.

Harry Styles, meanwhile, was last linked to Taylor Russell. The two broke up after less than a year of dating in May 2024.