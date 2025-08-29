Breaking News
Selena Gomes shares adorable note for Taylor Swift as she announces engagement with Traves Kelce

Updated on: 29 August,2025 08:48 AM IST  |  Washington DC
ANI |

Taylor Swift shared dreamy proposal pics and announced her engagement with Travis Kelce on Tuesday. She got the sweetest message from her BFF Selena Gomes who expressed excitememt while congratulating her bestie

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift. Pics/AFP

x
00:00

After Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on Tuesday, Selena Gomez has a special message for her BFF Taylor.

"When bestie gets engaged," Selena wrote on her Instagram Story alongside photos from the garden engagement, E! News reported.



Picture Courtesy/Selena Gomez`s Instagram account


"Real love still happens sometimes. It's not just something we make up when we're nine. I have to believe that. You do too." A fan reposted the message, accompanied by side-by-side photos of Selena and Taylor's proposals, with the caption, "16 years later," which Selena then reshared to her Instagram Story.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made the happiest announcement of their engagement on Tuesday, sparking a wave of joy among their fans. The couple shared pictures from the romantic garden proposal, also offering a glimpse of the singer's stunning diamond ring.

While the announcement has left everyone buzzing also driving speculations about their marriage plans, Travis Kelce's father, Ed Kelce, has provided some intimate details about the couple.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Revealing that the Kansas City Chiefs star popped the question "maybe two weeks ago," Ed said, "Travis was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event. And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

He also revealed that Travis had been planning the proposal for several months and finally made it happen in August."He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner. Let's go out and have a glass of wine,' ... they got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful," he added.

Taylor announced the enchanting news on August 26 alongside a snap of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's proposal in an ethereal garden. The Grammy winner--who showed off her sparkling diamond ring--captioned the Instagram post, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," as per the outlet.

Taylor and Selena have both reached that sweet milestone over the last year, with Taylor celebrating her sweet engagement to Benny Blanco. The "Blank Space" singer teased under Selena's announcement on Instagram in December, "Yes, I will be the flower girl," E! News reported.

