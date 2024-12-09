Breaking News
Mumbai couple kills nephew over property dispute in Bandra
MVA leaders meet Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, seek deputy speaker's post
Taking oath was necessary to raise people's issues: NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar
Nana Patole urges ECI, SC to consider 'public demand' for ballot paper voting
Opposition should respect people's mandate: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Taylor Swifts record breaking Eras tour concludes in Vancouver

Taylor Swift's record-breaking 'Eras' tour concludes in Vancouver

Updated on: 09 December,2024 01:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The tour, that spanned multiple continents, kicked off in the US state of Arizona on March 17, 2023

Taylor Swift's record-breaking 'Eras' tour concludes in Vancouver

Taylor Swift performs on stage during "The Eras Tour" in Florida on October 18, 2024 (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Taylor Swift's record-breaking 'Eras' tour concludes in Vancouver
x
00:00

Global music star Taylor Swift took the stage in Vancouver on Sunday for the final show of her record-breaking 'Eras' tour, a cultural phenomenon that has garnered attention across the world.


The tour, that spanned multiple continents, kicked off in the US state of Arizona on March 17, 2023. The last show in Canada was her 149th performance as part of this tour, following stops in cities ranging from Buenos Aires to Paris and Tokyo.


Swift appeared on stage at a sold-out BC Place stadium shortly before 8:00 pm (0400 GMT) and told the crowd, "It's feeling like a pretty cool night to be in Vancouver," according to the Vancouver Sun newspaper.


Swift's camp has not publicly released ticket revenue numbers for the tour but the widely cited trade magazine Pollstar has estimated the figure at more than $2 billion. That smashes the record previously held by Elton John's pandemic-interrupted "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour," which sold an estimated $939 million in tickets over 328 shows spread across five years. 

The Eras tour also earned critical acclaim, with reviewers praising Swift's stamina and energy through shows that have averaged just under four hours.

However, there were challenges too. A setback came in Vienna this summer when three shows were cancelled after authorities announced arrests over an attack plot. And tragedy struck when a fan died from heat exhaustion during a show in Rio de Janeiro in November last year.  Unprecedented ticket demand led to frustration for many fans.

Taylor Swift and Indian fans

No Indian city was a part of Swift’s “Eras” tour, which disappointed the massive fandom that the singer enjoys in the country. However, Swifties were wholeheartedly supported her, with some travelling to other countries to watch her perform live and others hosting fan events as a tribute.

Also Read: ‘I feel like I grew up with Taylor Swift in all these years’: Decoding Taylor Swift’s fandom in India

Taylor Swift Eras Tour: All cities she performed in

North America

  • United States: Glendale, Las Vegas, Arlington, Tampa, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville, Philadelphia, Foxborough, East Rutherford, Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, Cincinnati, Kansas City, Denver, Seattle, Santa Clara, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis
  • Canada: Toronto, Vancouver
  • Mexico City, Mexico

South America

  • Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Brazil: Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo

Asia

  • Singapore
  • Tokyo, Japan

Australia

  • Melbourne
  • Sydney

Europe

  • France: Nanterre, Lyon
  • Stockholm, Sweden
  • Lisbon, Portugal
  • Madrid, Spain
  • Edinburgh, Scotland
  • England: Liverpool, London
  • Cardiff, Wales
  • Dublin, Ireland
  • Amsterdam, Netherlands
  • Zurich, Switzerland
  • Milan, Italy
  • Germany: Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Munich
  • Warsaw, Poland

(With inputs from AFP)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

taylor swift Music culture lifestyle Lifestyle news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK