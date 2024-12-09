The tour, that spanned multiple continents, kicked off in the US state of Arizona on March 17, 2023

Taylor Swift performs on stage during "The Eras Tour" in Florida on October 18, 2024 (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Taylor Swift's record-breaking 'Eras' tour concludes in Vancouver x 00:00

Global music star Taylor Swift took the stage in Vancouver on Sunday for the final show of her record-breaking 'Eras' tour, a cultural phenomenon that has garnered attention across the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tour, that spanned multiple continents, kicked off in the US state of Arizona on March 17, 2023. The last show in Canada was her 149th performance as part of this tour, following stops in cities ranging from Buenos Aires to Paris and Tokyo.

Swift appeared on stage at a sold-out BC Place stadium shortly before 8:00 pm (0400 GMT) and told the crowd, "It's feeling like a pretty cool night to be in Vancouver," according to the Vancouver Sun newspaper.

Swift's camp has not publicly released ticket revenue numbers for the tour but the widely cited trade magazine Pollstar has estimated the figure at more than $2 billion. That smashes the record previously held by Elton John's pandemic-interrupted "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour," which sold an estimated $939 million in tickets over 328 shows spread across five years.

The Eras tour also earned critical acclaim, with reviewers praising Swift's stamina and energy through shows that have averaged just under four hours.

However, there were challenges too. A setback came in Vienna this summer when three shows were cancelled after authorities announced arrests over an attack plot. And tragedy struck when a fan died from heat exhaustion during a show in Rio de Janeiro in November last year. Unprecedented ticket demand led to frustration for many fans.

Taylor Swift and Indian fans

No Indian city was a part of Swift’s “Eras” tour, which disappointed the massive fandom that the singer enjoys in the country. However, Swifties were wholeheartedly supported her, with some travelling to other countries to watch her perform live and others hosting fan events as a tribute.

Also Read: ‘I feel like I grew up with Taylor Swift in all these years’: Decoding Taylor Swift’s fandom in India

Taylor Swift Eras Tour: All cities she performed in

North America

United States: Glendale, Las Vegas, Arlington, Tampa, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville, Philadelphia, Foxborough, East Rutherford, Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, Cincinnati, Kansas City, Denver, Seattle, Santa Clara, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis

Glendale, Las Vegas, Arlington, Tampa, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville, Philadelphia, Foxborough, East Rutherford, Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, Cincinnati, Kansas City, Denver, Seattle, Santa Clara, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis Canada: Toronto, Vancouver

Toronto, Vancouver Mexico City, Mexico

South America

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Brazil: Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo

Asia

Singapore

Tokyo, Japan

Australia

Melbourne

Sydney

Europe

France: Nanterre, Lyon

Nanterre, Lyon Stockholm, Sweden

Lisbon, Portugal

Madrid, Spain

Edinburgh, Scotland

England: Liverpool, London

Liverpool, London Cardiff, Wales

Dublin, Ireland

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Zurich, Switzerland

Milan, Italy

Germany: Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Munich

Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Munich Warsaw, Poland

(With inputs from AFP)