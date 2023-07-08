2023 Summer Anthem is here! TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Jonas Brothers drop digital single 'Do It Like That'

Global Gen Z Icon TOMORROW X TOGETHER, teamed up with GRAMMY Award-nominated powerhouse trio Jonas Brothers, and released a collaborative single “Do It Like That” today

TXT and the Jonas Brothers in 'Do It Like That'

Global Gen Z Icon TOMORROW X TOGETHER, teamed up with GRAMMY Award-nominated powerhouse trio Jonas Brothers, and released a collaborative single “Do It Like That” today.

“Do It Like That,” produced by mega producer Ryan Tedder, is a summer dance anthem that explores the sheer thrill of infatuation. The two iconic bands’ breezy vocals alongside the bouncy, addictive topline take listeners on a tropical getaway and make for an instant summer classic.

Upon releasing the track, TOMORROW X TOGETHER shared their thoughts on it through BIGHIT Music. Group leader Soobin called “Do It Like That” the “summer anthem of the year” and “a perfect soundtrack to summer.”

Oldest hyung Yeonjun said, “I grew up listening to Jonas Brothers’ music so it’s very surreal that we had a chance to collaborate with them on this track. ‘Do It Like That’ has an infectious melody that’ll make everyone want to sing along”

“‘Do It Like That’ is the first song we recorded in the States. So it was an exciting, new experience,” said Beomgyu who also described the song as “a perfect song to listen to while cruising down the road.”

Taehyun said, “‘Do It Like That’ is a special track for us. I would even call it ‘the collaboration of the year.’ My favorite part of the track is where Joe Jonas is singing a very fast-paced melody.”

Hueningkai shared that Do It Like That is a song that you can listen to anytime, anywhere - it is a pick-me-up song that will instantly bring back nostalgic memories of summer and happiness. “It’s a song that you want to listen to when you’re headed on a trip with your besties or whenever you need to recall the happiest moments in your life.”

The collaborative single arrived with an accompanying music video featuring both bands. As soon as a film slate hits, the visual opens with TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Jonas Brothers dancing and vibing to the track. TOMORROW X TOGETHER's playful dance moves and Jonas Brothers' band performance, in addition to the dynamic use of close-up shots, encapsulate the infectious energy of the summer anthem.

TXT and the Jonas Brothers had earlier teased a possible collaboration on Twitter, with the Kpop group posing by a pool, emulating the Jonas Brothers' album cover of Happiness Begins. Fans are super excited to see their favourite artists coming together and making music across boundaries.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER are regarded as Global Gen Z icon for their musical narratives which focus on the common experiences and emotions of youth across the globe. The group debuted in 2019 and have been listed at the top of Billboard’s “25 Best K-Pop Songs of 2021: Critics’ Picks” with their 2021 release, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, and the subsequent album The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE was featured on Rolling Stone’s “The 50 Best Albums of 2021” as the only album by a Korean act. TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s May 2022 release, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child, made its debut at No.4 on the Billboard 200 and charted for 14 weeks. In 2022, the band wrapped up their first world tour with 20 shows across 14 cities and became the first K-pop group to perform at LOLLAPALOOZA in Chicago in July 2022.

The band’s newest EP, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION made its debut at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart. In August 2023, TOMORROW X TOGETHER will become the first K-pop act to headline Chicago’s LOLLAPALOOZA festival. Jonas Brothers’ new album The Album is out now via Republic Records, launching a new era for the band. The Album, featuring their latest singles “Waffle House” and “Summer Baby,” is executive produced by Jon Bellion [Justin Bieber, Maroon 5, Halsey]. Kicking off 2023, the band received their Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 30th, 2023.



“Sucker,” the 5x-Platinum single, debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, becoming the first #1 for the band and the first #1 debut from a group this century.

“Do It Like That” is available now on all global streaming platforms along with the official music video on HYBE LABELS’ official YouTube channel.