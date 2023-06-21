After over a month of intense conjecture, Nick Jonas took to Instagram to share a photo with Korean boyband Tomorrow by Together aka TXT. The Jonas Brothers’ singer announced their collaboration with the band on ‘Do It Like That,’ which will release on July 7th

The Jonas Brothers with TXT, Pic/Nick Jonas' Instagram

Listen to this article Jonas Brothers to collaborate with TXT; digital single ‘Do It Like That’ to drop on July 7th x 00:00

After over a month of intense conjecture, Nick Jonas took to Instagram to share a photo with Korean boyband Tomorrow by Together aka TXT. The Jonas Brothers’ singer announced their collaboration with the band on ‘Do It Like That,’ which will release on July 7th.

Korean artists are known for teasing potential collaborations by dropping Taylor Swift-like Easter eggs on their social media accounts. Earlier this year, TXT had already announced the release of their new digital single on July 7th produced by One Republic songwriter Ryan Tedder. The latter has worked with countless other artists, including the Jonas Brothers. On June 18, TXT, Nick Jonas, and Tedder sparked charged speculation that the upcoming single might be a collaboration between TXT and the Jonas Brothers.

ADVERTISEMENT

First, TXT shared a group photo on Twitter of the members with their backs to the camera, lying by a poolside. The photo seemed uncannily similar to and referencing a Jonas Brothers’ album cover, Happiness Begins.

TXT posted the photo with the caption “We go Together.” The caption might have been otherwise been inconspicuous, merely referencing the name of their group itself. However, it also is the first line Jonas Brothers’ hit song “Sucker” from that album—a song that was composed and produced by none other than– you guessed it - Ryan Tedder.

While TXT’s fanbase, ‘MOA’ vigorously devised theories about a potential collaboration, Nick Jonas liked the group’s post on Twitter. Ryan Tedder also reposted a fan’s tweet “Tomorrow X Together, Ryan Tedder, and Jonas Brothers??? THE WORLD IS NOT READY.”

The Korean band managed by BigHit, the same label that manages BTS recently completed the US leg of their world tour. The last city they played was Los Angeles on 28th May. A week ago, they took to their Instagram handle to share two more cryptic montages of meeting Ryan Tedder and Bang Si Hyuk, BigHit CEO and excitedly listening to a super-secret track. This was the final straw for MOAs.

Today, Nick Jonas officially confirmed all the speculation! With TXTs youthful, energetic music style and the Jonas Brothers’ versatile pop-pun-rock tones, the single is sure to captivate audiences.