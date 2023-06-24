7 comforting BTS tracks to add to your monsoon playlist

Korean music legends BTS are known for their genre-defying, boundary-transcending discography. This monsoon, add these BTS songs that feel like a warm hug on a rainy day to your playlist

BTS, Pic/Official FESTA photos

Korean music legends BTS are known for their genre-defying, boundary-transcending discography. While their English pop singles, Dynamite, Butter and Permission to Dance became wildly popular in the pandemic, the group has several more low-key and soothing tracks that are perfect for mellower seasons of life. This monsoon, add these BTS songs that feel like a warm hug on a rainy day to your playlist.

Blue and Grey

This melancholic pop-ballad with its subtle vocals and soft rap is perfect to complement the blues and greys of rainy-day weather. Fans originally anticipated this to feature as a song on Kim Taehyung’s solo album (courtesy him singing a segment of it on their reality show, ‘In The Soop’). However, he later revealed that Blue and Grey matched the vibe of their wistful pandemic album, ‘BE,’ that it ended up becoming its third track.

Heartbeat

This pop-rock melody will tug at your heartstrings as you listen to BTS sing about destiny, love and how you were fated to meet. Released at the OST for the group’s ‘BTS World Game,’ fans originally had to reach a certain level in the game to be able to listen to the song. Now that it’s available on all music streaming platforms, keep playing this song on loop till your heart’s content.

The Truth Untold

If there was ever a song to lose yourself in thought to as you watch the rain pitter-patter against your windows, it’s this one. This all-vocalists’ haunting piano ballad where BTS reminisce on the grief of love given and lost will immerse you for hours on end.

Film Out

One of the group’s best Japanese releases, Film Out oscillates between longing, remembrance and reassurance. Soft vocal tenors and a soothing rap baritone makes this a song that will keep you playing it on loop as the rain pours down.

Still With You

Jungkook’s first solo is the perfect song to shut out the world. Released for BTS’ anniversary in 2020, Jungkook painfully talks about the group’s separation from their stage and fanbase in the pandemic and tries to grasp an almost elusive hope of a future reunion. The evocative piano, deep notes of saxophone and sounds of rain in the track itself will keep you coming back to it.

Save Me

This aural reimagination of being stuck in a cycle of grief and loss is one to add to your playlist. Part of ‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life’ albums, where BTS famously reinvented themselves from an angsty hip-hop teenager group to artists who were finely attuned to what it means to be young and human. Save Me’s pop hooks with an innovative electronic whistling sound, complemented by darker undertones is a cathartic listen.

Forever Rain

Lastly, a song from the group leader, Namjoon’s mixtape about rain itself! Listen to Forever Rain and ponder along with the poet about the companionship that rain can offer in an alienating world. His other tracks on the album like ‘seoul’ and ‘uhgood’ are also perfect for rainy day blues