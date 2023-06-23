Breaking News
THIS is how BTS's Taehyung aka V reacted to a meme featuring Jungkook

Updated on: 23 June,2023 09:23 PM IST  |  South Korea
THIS is how BTS's Taehyung aka V reacted to a meme featuring Jungkook

Taehyung and Jungkook/Twitter

THIS is how BTS's Taehyung aka V reacted to a meme featuring Jungkook
BTS's Taehyung aka V took to Weverse and left fans surprised after he reacted to a meme featuring groupmate Jungkook. The vocalist-dancer seemed to enjoy the meme and left a laughing response, instantly making him trend.


Taehyung who is active on social media, had recently also made headlines after he took to Instagram to share throwback photos with Lady Gaga and group member Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope. The photo had Lady Gaga hugging and greeting Taehyung at the 2022 Grammys. Lady Gaga started trending on Twitter soon after. Many fans wondered if the post is a hint that Taehyung and Lady Gaga are collaborating over a song. Lady Gaga had recently revealed that she has written and produced new music for a ‘special project.’ His throwback video with J-Hope featured a fun moment on the dinner table where the duo acted goofy. J-Hope is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service.


Meanwhile, Taehyung had recently surprised fans by dropping 'Le Jazz de V' live clip through Bangtan TV. The 7 minute long video captured him singing live at a jazz club in Paris. The song that he performed was 'It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas' by Bing Crosby and 'Cheek to Cheek' by Fred Astaire, along with Minna Seo.


Here's how fans reacted over Twitter-

Mid-Day Web Stories

