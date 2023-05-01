Fans sent support over social media and lauded him for keeping his professional commitments

Cha Eun Woo/Instagram

Listen to this article ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo makes his first public appearance since Moonbin's death, fans get emotional x 00:00

Over the weekend, Cha Eun Woo from ASTRO appeared at a Konnec Thai event, which marked his first public appearance since the tragic death of his groupmate, Moonbin. Moonbin recently passed away at the age of 25. The Seoul Gangnam Police Station had reported that on April 19 at approximately 8:10 p.m. KST, Moon Bin was found dead in his residence in the Gangnam district of Seoul by his manager, who immediately called the police.

Also Read: SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan shares memories of ASTRO’s Moonbin: We’ve tried cutting each other off due to our pride

Fans sent support over social media and lauded him for keeping his professional commitments and showing up for fans, though he looked exhausted.

Here's how fans reacted-

Eunwoo was supposed to sing the finale song with the 2 other artist but instead, just joined them for the final goodbye! Thank you, #KonnecThai for not making him bring back memories of when #ASTRO sang the same song. It’s too soon! #CHAEUNWOO #ì°¨ìì° #KonnecThaiXChaEunWoo pic.twitter.com/1768iHIo0F — Chelle_CEW (@chelle_cew) May 1, 2023

So many of my smiles begin with you. And I want all of us(AROHA) to be your smile too. You’ll get through this and we will go through this together.âð»ð#CHAEUNWOO #ì°¨ìì° #ì´ëë¯¼ #AROHA #KonnecConxChaEunWoo pic.twitter.com/0ayfhFkwnQ — KaKaAoY (@kakaaoy1) May 1, 2023

Eunwoo, Good morning. How are you doing? I hope this new day heals you with the happiest memories of being together. The path to healing must be slow, but dont worry, you can do it. We are here for you to back you up, CHAITING!! ðªð¥¹

#CHAEUNWOO #à¸à¸²à¸­à¸¶à¸à¸­à¸¹ #ì°¨ìì° pic.twitter.com/c6hB8QSO5n — J_honeydew21 ð§¡ð¤ð (@Leedongminlov97) May 1, 2023

Good afternoon Eunwoo, yesterday you did a great job at the event, I hope you rest, take care of yourself, eat well and sleep well, I'm still here supporting you, I send you a big hug, today everything will be fine. â¤ï¸‍ð©¹ð°#ì°¨ìì° #CHAEUNWOO @offclASTROpic.twitter.com/N8PQS8IGam — ðð¸ðð¼ ð§¸ðºð (@ZullyChaKy) May 1, 2023