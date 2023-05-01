Breaking News
ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo makes his first public appearance since Moonbin's death, fans get emotional

Updated on: 01 May,2023 10:54 AM IST
mid-day online correspondent |

Fans sent support over social media and lauded him for keeping his professional commitments

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo makes his first public appearance since Moonbin's death, fans get emotional

Over the weekend, Cha Eun Woo from ASTRO appeared at a Konnec Thai event, which marked his first public appearance since the tragic death of his groupmate, Moonbin. Moonbin recently passed away at the age of 25. The Seoul Gangnam Police Station had reported that on April 19 at approximately 8:10 p.m. KST, Moon Bin was found dead in his residence in the Gangnam district of Seoul by his manager, who immediately called the police.


Also Read: SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan shares memories of ASTRO’s Moonbin: We’ve tried cutting each other off due to our pride



Fans sent support over social media and lauded him for keeping his professional commitments and showing up for fans, though he looked exhausted. 


Here's how fans reacted-

 

