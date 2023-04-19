Moonbin was a South Korean singer, actor, dancer, and model under the label of Fantagio. He was a member of the South Korean boy group Astro and its sub-unit Moonbin & Sanha

Kpop star Moon Bin, member of the South Korean boyband ASTRO, has passed away at 25.

Kpop band ASTRO member Moon Bin found dead in his home at 25, fans in shock

ASTRO’s Moonbin has passed away at the age of 25. The Seoul Gangnam Police Station has reported that on April 19 at approximately 8:10 p.m. KST, Moon Bin was found dead in his residence in the Gangnam district of Seoul by his manager, who immediately called the police, reported Soompi.

The police stated, “It appears that Moonbin took his own life,” adding, “We are currently discussing the possibility of an autopsy to determine the precise cause of death.”

The band’s official Instagram confirmed the death, sending fans into shock. Fantagio Music, ASTRO’s management company, confirmed the news of Moonbin's death with a statement on ASTRO's official social channels, asking fans to respect the family's privacy and sharing that both family members, ASTRO members, and staff were deeply saddened. The company also confirmed Moonbin's funeral will be private, per his family’s wishes.

The statement read, “First of all, we would like to apologize for the sad, heartbreaking news. On April 19, ASTRO member Moonbin suddenly left us to become a star in the sky. Although we cannot compare our sorrow to the grief that the bereaved families are feeling, losing a beloved son and brother, the ASTRO members, fellow Fantagio artists, company executives, and employees are mourning the deceased in great sadness and shock.

“It is even more heartbreaking to deliver this news so suddenly to the fans who have supported Moonbin and sent him their love. We are heartbroken because we know the feelings of the deceased, who always loved and thought of his fans more than anyone else.

We sincerely ask you to refrain from speculative and malicious reports so that the bereaved families, who are in a state of great sadness and sorrow due to the sudden news, can honor the deceased. According to the wishes of the bereaved families, the funeral will be held as quietly as possible with the family members and company colleagues. Once again, we send our deepest condolences to the deceased.”

Prior to his passing, Moonbin was scheduled to perform at the upcoming Dream Concert as part of the ASTRO unit Moonbin&Sanha. The 2023 Dream Concert will be held on May 27 at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium, and the concert will serve as the closing ceremony of the 2023 World Climate Industry Expo, which will be held in Busan from May 25 to 27.