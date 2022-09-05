Breaking News
Blackpink becomes artiste with highest subscribers on Youtube, 'Pink Venom' excluded from music bank

Updated on: 05 September,2022 01:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The K-pop group has surpassed Justin Bieber

Blackpink


K-pop group Blackpink, has become the artiste with highest subscribers on Youtube. The group's YouTube channel has surpassed 80 million subscribers since it first opened around six years ago. 


Blackpink had recently dropped their latest track 'Pink Venom' ahead of their full-length album Born Pink, which is set to release this month. The track comes ahead of a nine month long world tour. The song features group members -Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa, sing and rap as they flaunt their fierce side! Soon Blackpink is back had started trending.



Meanwhile, according to recent reports, 'Pink Venom' was excluded from the Music Bank chart after KBS's music review committee deemed the song unfit for broadcast.

