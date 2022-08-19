Breaking News
Out now! Blackpink drop their latest track ‘Pink Venom’

Updated on: 19 August,2022 05:17 PM IST
mid-day online correspondent |

The track comes ahead of a nine month long world tour

Blackpink/Instagram


Blackpink has dropped their latest track 'Pink Venom' ahead of their full-length album Born Pink, which is set to release in September. The track comes ahead of a nine month long world tour. The song features group members -Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa, sing and rap as they flaunt their fierce side! Soon Blackpink is back started trending.


Here's how fans reacted

 


 

