Out now! Blackpink drop their latest track ‘Pink Venom’

The track comes ahead of a nine month long world tour
Blackpink/Instagram
Blackpink has dropped their latest track 'Pink Venom' ahead of their full-length album Born Pink, which is set to release in September. The track comes ahead of a nine month long world tour. The song features group members -Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa, sing and rap as they flaunt their fierce side! Soon Blackpink is back started trending.
Here's how fans reacted
OMG !!IM CRYINGG !!!!! ð¤ðð¤ðð¤ðð¤ð#BLACKPINKVenomInYourArea BlackPink is Back #BORNPINK #PinkVenomOutTODAY #PINKVENOM pic.twitter.com/hChKtAGf80— ð¤ð (@NickSyb) August 19, 2022
LET'S GOOOO BLACKPINK IS BACK !!!!! ð¥ðð¥ð #BLACKPINKVenomInYourArea #BORNPINK pic.twitter.com/AfOdFkKYBT— Ù (@ryzkshaa) August 19, 2022
