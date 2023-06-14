BTS 10th anniversary: Jin pens a letter from military, Jungkook is the last to thank ARMY

Global music legends BTS celebrated their 10th anniversary yesterday, on June 13th, 2023. Oldest hyung Kim Seokjin and Golden Maknae Jeon Jungkook shared their reflections on the past ten years in the form of letters on Weverse

Jin (left) and Jungkook (right), Pic/Official Weverse FESTA 2023 photos

Global music legends BTS celebrated their 10th anniversary yesterday, on June 13th, 2023. For ARMY, the group’s massive fanbase – June is synonymous with ‘FESTA’ celebrations – where BTS and ARMY celebrate their anniversary together through interactions, livestreams and sharing of unreleased content.

This year was a little bittersweet for BTS and ARMYs alike as the group was not physically together. Two of the members have enlisted for mandatory military service, while others are pursuing their personal interests and music projects. However, nearly all BTS members took to Instagram almost precisely at midnight of their 10th anniversary to pen heartwarming notes for ARMY and also share throwback photographs.

Oldest hyung Kim Seokjin and Golden Maknae Jeon Jungkook shared their reflections on the past ten years in the form of letters on Weverse. The two members shared posts later in the day, albeit which were equally as beautiful.

Jungkook is endeared by fans for being somewhat reserved and shy. On previous VLives, he has admitted that he doesn’t have the eloquence of Namjoon or the sensitivity of Jimin when it comes to sharing his sincere emotions and gratitude for ARMY.

However, for fans well-versed with their content, it is no secret that when Jungkook writes, he can WRITE. From his beautiful poem ‘Golden Rain’ on an old ‘Run BTS’ episode to his hauntingly whimsical solo piano ballad ‘Still With You,’ the youngest of the group has a way with words – even though he chooses to exercise his talents on a choice few occasions.

Sheepishly acknowledging his ways, Jungkook wrote in his letter –

“I've definitely done a lot of things with ARMYs and I think it's been too long, but it's already been 10 years in a blink of an eye? I can't remember clearly how each year was.

I think there were a lot of good and happy things and a lot of sadness and crying, but everything is not so vivid in my mind. Although of course if I pulled out every memory one by one, I might know but I always only look at the present time and it’s become a habit to easily forget the past. Hyungs remember everything though...but I too remember if it’s talked about !!! I just … it’s just become a memory that’s taking a rest for me ! Allllllll of it is just what’s in the mind/heart of this person called jeon jungkook heh heh”

Yes, we believe you, our adorable maknae.

Echoing Jimin’s sentiments, Jungkook expressed surprise over how quickly 10 years have passed alongside ARMY – time passes by quickly when you’re having fun!

“And the fact that 10 years have passed in a blink of an eye means that it was that much fun for me! If it's not fun or happy, time goes by really slowly! Thanks to ARMY, it's already been 10 years!!! Thank you so much for being with us for 10 years!!! In the future, let's continue to walk closely, loving each other in good health for our ARMYs and Bangtans”.

Oldest hyung and frequent dad-joke maker Jin also took out time from his busy military enlistment duties to pen a sweet wish for ARMYs in his signature sincerity. Although Jin goofs around a lot with the other members, no one quite rivals his understated earnestness when it comes to expressing his emotions.

Taking to Weverse, he started his letter with the same words as Namjoon, and then continued on to congratulate BTS and ARMY was walking a path of joy, hardship and togetherness for the past 10 years.

“Hello, I'm Jin. Thanks to our ARMYs, we're celebrating our 10th anniversary. There's a saying that mountains and rivers change in 10 years. It's amazing that the love between BTS and ARMY doesn't change. I also want to give you some contents for the 10th anniversary.. I'm just sad that I can't be with you. I should have filmed more contents before I joined the army.. I don't know how to express my apologies.”

It's okay Jin, just keep making surprise appearances on other members’ VLives (Jin recently engaged with V and ARMYs when the former was showing off his stylish new caramel-coloured hair on camera) and we will be more than satisfied!

Jin reciprocated fans’ nostalgia and longing for the seven-member group and the fanbase to be reunited soon –

“As far as I know, the remaining members are working hard on the 10th anniversary contents.. With 365 days left in the military and a year left, I'll go to the company and see you through Weverse Live instead of going home as soon as I'm discharged.”

“Of course, it's early so I can stay home and come back, but I won't make any plans and I'll be with you on the 11th anniversary. I'm so happy to say this at least haha.

Thank you so much for being with us for our 10th anniversary and I hope you stay with us until our bodies can perform on stage

ARMY heart BTS

ARMY â¡ BTS”

We hope we can continue walking down a ‘flower path’ on a bright spring day for many more years to come with you, BTS. ARMY â¡ BTS

(translations from Weverse and Twitter)