BTS: Jungkook creates an Instagram account for his dog Bam, ARMYs gush, 'Bammie with his dad are everything'

BTS fans are excitedly discussing a new social media account that appears to belong to Jungkook's dog. Now, the K-pop star himself has confirmed that it's indeed his dog's account

BTS Jungkook

Jungkook from BTS is currently serving his mandatory military duty. Despite this, he returned to Instagram, but this time using his pet dog Bam's account.

A new account of Jungkook's dog surfaces

Jungkook wrote a sincere message on Weverse, expressing his thoughts, “I can’t brag about myself right now, so I have to brag about my kid. Have a great night ahead. Bowwow_bamcohesion!!!!!!!!! Huh? Have a nice night. Are you okay?... Oh.. there is also good ‘bam’.”

At first, the username was "Bam's dad," and the description was just "Bark Bark Bark Bark Bark Bark Bark Bark Bark Bark Bark..." But recently, they changed it to "Have a good BAM." Also, they added a profile picture showing Jungkook and his smiling dog. Despite this, ARMYs were initially not convinced it was Jungkook. But the K-pop star's clarification has cleared up all doubts!

One fan rejoiced and said, "Baby ask ur dad to come back home soon 😭I'm dying to get a glance of him"

Another BTS fan said, "IM SHAKING WITH EMOTION AAAAAH, JK MAN OF THE WORD, SAID HE WAS GOING TO CREATE AN INSTA FOR BAM, AND HE REALLY CREATED IT, I LOVE YOU JK😭😭😭🥰"

Previous update about BTS Jungkook

On March 16, BTS Jungkook took to Weverse to surprise his beloved ARMYs with a special post. The singer with the voice of an angel took to the social media platform to say, "ARMY, are you doing well? I’m doing well. I’m working on exercising hard too. I’ve been cleaning, even the ceiling, very sharply and well too. I’ve been cooking rice well too. It’s already mid-March. I’ll come again. I miss you a lot. Salute!"

Meanwhile, Jungkook commenced his compulsory military service in December. Last year, in a statement he wrote on Weverse, "I'm leaving you for a while to serve in the military. As I share this news, I feel heavy on one hand, and on the other hand, I'm reminded of precious memories with ARMY, so my heart warms up. Every moment I've spent with you has been the brightest time of my life."