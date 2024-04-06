BTS and HYBE groups spark excitement with reported 2025 world tour plans, sending ARMY into a frenzy!

Reports have claimed that BTS, along with NewJeans, TXT, SEVENTEEN, and many more HYBE label artists and groups are gearing up for their grand comeback in 2025

Dear ARMY, tighten your seat belts as 2025 is going to be a roller coaster ride for all of you. As the days pass, the time for the BTS members to start returning is coming closer. Starting in June this year, the BTS members will resume their activities after completing their military service, with Jin being the first to come out. But that's not all - we have even bigger news in store for all of you. We might just see the group embark on a mega world tour by 2025. Yes, you heard it right, and do you know what the cherry on the cake is? Reports have claimed that not just BTS, but also NewJeans, TXT, SEVENTEEN, and many more HYBE label artists and groups are gearing up for their grand comeback.

BTS World Tour in 2025?

Although there has been no official announcement, a report has been circulating on the internet that is already driving the ARMY crazy, hinting at the possibility of a grand BTS world tour in 2025. According to a Hyundai Motor Securities researcher, BTS might go on tour soon. As per the outlet, if this tour happens, it has the potential to boost HYBE's revenue by almost three times. This prediction was made after considering BTS's canceled 2020 tour owing to Covid-19.

A report by Kim Young Moon/Daily Hankook (via Koreaboo) claims, “With NewJeans and BTS’s world tours to be expected next year, performance is confirmed to take a quantum jump.”

After seeing several such claims about their favorites making a comeback, fans are unable to stay calm as they have flooded social media with their tweets showing excitement.

“I suddenly feel like crying. The large-scale tour that both fans and the boys have been waiting for! They are doing it even though five years have passed? Oppa-deu,” wrote a fan. While another one commented, “I wasn’t coming on Twitter because of all the crazy news happening in 2024, but I am seeing such good news as soon as I opened Twitter.”

Now, although we don't have any confirmation yet, it will be a pleasure to see our favourites perform again after so long.

About BTS

BTS, which is also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a septet. It consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The band was formed in 2010. Their ever-burgeoning fanbase is called ‘ARMY’.