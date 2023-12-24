BTS: Jungkook flexes his tattoo sleeve and explains the meaning behind them for the first time; ARMYs say, 'Finally'

Recently, on December 23, iHeartRadio's official YouTube channel unveiled a 5-minute stage talk featuring Jungkook. Jungkook surprised everyone by revealing his tattoo sleeve and explaining its significance for the first time

Jungkook

BTS Jungkook finally debuted solo this year, releasing his highly anticipated 'Golden' album that thrilled ARMYs worldwide. His music even captivated non-fans, turning them into devoted ARMYs. After launching his album, Jungkook went to the US for extensive promotional activities, ensuring a steady stream of content during his military duty absence.

Jungkook flexes his tattoo sleeve and explains the meaning behind them for the first time

Recently, on December 23, iHeartRadio's official YouTube channel unveiled a 5-minute stage talk featuring Jungkook. Initially discussing his collaboration with Charlie Puth, Jungkook surprised everyone by revealing his tattoo sleeve and explaining its significance for the first time.

Jungkook detailed, "My tattoos hold meaning, featuring my birth flower and the time of my birth. Some are symbolic, others hold hidden meanings, including my trainee days in Seoul."

When BTS Jungkook delved into the personal and profound symbolism behind his favorite tattoo

Tattoos and piercings are considered unconventional and even frowned upon in the Korean entertainment world. This is also in alignment to their stringent beauty standards that idols are expected to conform to. BTS's Jungkook however has been contesting prejudices, stigma and setting a new precedent for self-expression through his body art and adornments.

Jungkook has a full sleeve of tattoos comprising different inked designs. These include his birth flowers, tiger lilies; a golden stopwatch signifying his single 'My Time' as well as the initials of fellow BTS members and ARMY.

Jungkook had delved into the personal and profound symbolism behind his favorite tattoo during an insightful interview with SiriusXM. He shared that his cherished tattoo is that of his birth flower. He further elaborated, "I like my birth flower tattoos because of its flower language. It means, 'Please give me love'. It's beautiful and painful at the same time, so I like it." Jungkook seems to like the complex dualism that this tattoo conveys, and it holds a special place in his heart.

The discussion also veered towards the international allure of K-pop. One might think the language would be a barrier, but its global appeal suggests otherwise. Shedding light on this, Jungkook reminisced about a point made by BTS's leader, RM, also known as Kim Namjoon. He recalled RM describing K-pop as "a pleasure to the eyes and the ears" and emphasized how K-pop isn't just about the music but a "full package" inclusive of performance, visuals, and related content. RM's perspective, as reiterated by Jungkook, offers an explanation for K-pop's magnetic pull on global audiences.

BTS military service

Currently, BTS members Park Jimin and Jeon Jungkook began their mandatory military service on Tuesday. A day after members Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung entered the military, the last two of the Bangtan Boys were seen enlisting. Older members Suga aka Min Yoongi and J-hope (real name Jung Hoseok) were present to send off the Jungkook and Jimin.

J-hope, who had enlisted in the military earlier this year, also shared photos from yesterday's gathering, when all seven BTS members came together to see off RM and V. He shared some snapshots from Tuesday where Jimin and Jungkook can be seen with their newly shaved heads, right before entering military training.

"Time will fly," wrote J-hope as he shared the photos. Each member has to complete 18 months minimum in the military, during which they will have to lead a very different life from what they are used to as K-pop idols, staying away from their band members, fans and family.