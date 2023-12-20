BTS ARMY will always be united in their love for all seven members. Now, almost 10 years after the group was founded, the group leader, RM, stated that keeping Jimin in the group was always the right decision.

BTS RM

Listen to this article BTS: RM believes Jimin is the backbone of the Bangtan boys, find out why here! x 00:00

BTS ARMY will always be united in their love for all seven members. In case you did not know, it could have been six numbers. Yes, Jimin did not debut with BTS. Now, almost 10 years after the group was founded, the group leader, RM, stated that keeping Jimin in the group was always the right decision.

RM believes Jimin is the backbone of the Bangtan boys

Appearing in the HYBE label's new series, HYBE T&D Story (Training & Development Story), BTS RM sat down to talk about the trainee days and how it was like setting up the trainee system in HYBE. We also had more tidbits of conversation with the head of HYBE's Training and Development Team. Introduced as one of the two guardian angels who helped to retain Jimin, RM shared that he had become an important part of BTS. "In a way, getting Jimin to stay was basically protecting BTS. Without Jimin, it would have been a disaster," the rapper said.

To recap, Jimin once revealed that he had been kicked off the team around eight times before he was officially retained. "I was in danger of not debuting because I didn't dance well enough," Jimin had explained before adding, "My major was modern dance. Because idol choreography is so different from what I was used to, I found it difficult."

BTS Military service

Currently, BTS members Park Jimin and Jeon Jungkook began their mandatory military service on Tuesday. A day after members Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung entered the military, the last two of the Bangtan Boys were seen enlisting. Older members Suga aka Min Yoongi and J-hope (real name Jung Hoseok) were present to send off the Jungkook and Jimin.

J-hope, who had enlisted in the military earlier this year, also shared photos from yesterday's gathering, when all seven BTS members came together to see off RM and V. He shared some snapshots from Tuesday where Jimin and Jungkook can be seen with their newly shaved heads, right before entering military training.

"Time will fly," wrote J-hope as he shared the photos. Each member has to complete 18 months minimum in the military, during which they will have to lead a very different life from what they are used to as K-pop idols, staying away from their band members, fans and family.