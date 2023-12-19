Watch: Banana milk to Tuna gimbap, BTS Jungkook’s favourite dishes fill Spotify's billion club plaque in new video

In a recent video for Spotify, Jungkook was seen receiving a Billions Club silver plaque while he was in New York. The segment was quite entertaining as it featured most of his favourite dishes from Korea

BTS member Jungkook is currently serving his military duty, but he has left behind plenty of content to keep the fans satisfied in his absence. In a recent video for Spotify, Jungkook was seen receiving a Billions Club silver plaque while he was in New York. The segment was quite entertaining as it featured most of his favourite dishes from Korea. It's clear that even while away, Jungkook continues to show his love and appreciation for his fans.

Golden continues to break new records and reach milestones. The album has broken numerous 'Billions' records. Additionally, the solo single 'Seven,' featuring rapper Latto, has achieved one billion sales. To celebrate this incredible achievement, K-pop star Jungkook organized a feast where he sat down to indulge in seven of his all-time favorite Korean dishes.

BTS Jungkook’s favourite dishes fill Spotify's billion club plaque

jungkook eating his 7 favorite dishes from his 1 billion streams plaque for 'seven' 😋 pic.twitter.com/7v1fI3mcuD — jungkook vids 🎥 (slow) (@jjklve) December 18, 2023

On the platter was exquisite Korean food like tuna gimbap (rice rolls filled with fish that are wrapped in seaweed). Gochujang Shrimp Crackers (a twist on the classic shrimp crackers), Soy Sauce Eggs (eggs immersed in soy sauce), Haitai Homerun Ball (chocolate dough balls), Japchae (stir-fried glass noodles), Banana Milk and Castella (sponge cake)

BTS members' mandatory military service

Currently, BTS members Park Jimin and Jeon Jungkook began their mandatory military service on Tuesday. A day after members Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung entered the military, the last two of the Bangtan Boys were seen enlisting. Older members Suga aka Min Yoongi and J-hope (real name Jung Hoseok) were present to send off the Jungkook and Jimin.

J-hope, who had enlisted in the military earlier this year, also shared photos from yesterday's gathering, when all seven BTS members came together to see off RM and V. He shared some snapshots from Tuesday where Jimin and Jungkook can be seen with their newly shaved heads, right before entering military training.

"Time will fly," wrote J-hope as he shared the photos. Each member has to complete 18 months minimum in the military, during which they will have to lead a very different life from what they are used to as K-pop idols, staying away from their band members, fans and family.