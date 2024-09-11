‘BTS Paved the Way!’ ARMY reacts as Bangtan Boys beats Ed Sheeran and Katy Perry on Billboard

Formed by Big Hit Entertainment in 2013, BTS has reshaped global pop music with their unique mix of genres and record-breaking achievements

BTS boys

BTS Paved the Way! Indeed, BTS is one of the most beloved bands of the 21st century. The seven members have proven their mettle by surpassing Ed Sheeran and Katy Perry, securing the 19th spot as the 19th greatest pop star of the 21st century on Billboard, while Ed and Katy stand at numbers 24 and 25, respectively.

Billboard on BTS:



“No K-pop group — or group in general — has been able to accomplish what Bangtan has this century. From creating a global community to expanding K-pop well outside of its genre and delivering seven successful pop star solo acts, BTS truly paved the way.” pic.twitter.com/YWOYtaPuuf — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 10, 2024

According to Billboard, BTS "crashed through every door of what it takes to be a successful pop act" and created a meaningful community through their message of "positivity, love, and connection."

The group has hit remarkable milestones, including six No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and six No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200. Billboard praises BTS for its genre-blending versatility and the individual talents of its members in singing, rapping, and dancing. Their dedicated fanbase, ARMY, has been crucial to their success, helping them gain a massive following with over 75 million Instagram followers and 48 million on X (formerly Twitter).

BTS ARMY’s reaction to the big news

As soon as the news of BTS securing the 19th spot broke, ARMY went wild for their favourite stars, flooding X with comments showing excitement. One fan wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS BTS...BTS ARE LIVING LEGENDS...BTS GREATEST POP STARS...BTS PAVED THE WAY." "OMG God, timing is always right," another commented. A third user said, “No K-pop group or group in general has been able to accomplish what Bangtan has this century. From creating a global community to expanding K-pop well outside of its genre and delivering seven successful pop star solo acts, BTS truly paved the way.” Another user wrote, "I'm so proud I am a part of this purple universe." "Congrats on breaking barriers and inspiring a global community!" shared an excited fan.

I'm so proud of them 💜 https://t.co/4GLvStb7ha — Ikra⁷ (@ikra_bts7) September 10, 2024

About BTS boys

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a septet consisting of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The band was formed in 2010. Their ever-burgeoning fanbase is called ‘ARMY.’

About BTS’ 2025 tour

Although there has been no official announcement, a report circulating on the internet is already driving ARMY crazy, hinting at the possibility of a grand BTS world tour in 2025. According to a Hyundai Motor Securities researcher, BTS might go on tour soon. If this tour happens, it has the potential to boost HYBE's revenue by almost three times. This prediction was made after considering BTS's cancelled 2020 tour due to Covid-19.