South Korean boy band BTS member Jungkook, also known as the golden maknae, added another feather to his cap on the global podium as he surpassed 7 billion streams on Spotify

BTS' Jungkook Pic/Facebook

Listen to this article BTS: With 47 tracks, Jungkook becomes the fastest K-pop artist to surpass 7 billion streams on Spotify x 00:00

South Korean boy band BTS member Jungkook scripted history as the fastest K-pop artist to surpass 7 billion streams on Spotify. The golden maknae added another feather to his cap on the global podium given how the tally features seven tracks by other musicians which also includes Jungkook. These are ‘Left and Right’ by Charlie Puth, ‘I Wonder…’ by J-hope, and ‘Too Much’ by Kid LAROI. Jungkook has 47 tracks to his credit including solo songs like ‘Seven’, ‘3D’, and ‘Standing Next To You’ which have been massive hits.

ADVERTISEMENT

#JungKook becomes the fastest K-Pop artist to surpass 7 billion streams across all credits in Spotify history. pic.twitter.com/GIxS4DWriz — chart data (@chartdata) September 8, 2024

BTS’ Jungkook has always reigned the Spotify charts

Back in 2023, Jungkook’s debut solo single 'Seven' featuring the American rapper Latto, reached No.1 on Spotify's Top Global Songs Chart for four consecutive weeks, making him the first Korean artist to do so. The track outdid various American pop artists such as Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato.

BTS' Jungkook to come out with his documentary 'I Am Still'

Jungkook is all set for the release of his first official documentary 'Jung Kook: I Am Still'. It follows the talented and ever-growing artist on his eight-month journey toward becoming a “global pop star” who captivated the global music scene and takes a dive into the K-pop idol’s heartfelt love for his fans, ARMY. It will be released in theatres worldwide on September 18.

BTS' Jungkook and Jimin making waves for their travel show

Produced exclusively for Disney+Hotstar, the travel series ‘Are You Sure?!’ promises an intimate look at the Jimin and Jungkook’s travels across three diverse locations. Filmed in 2023, before their mandatory military service enlistment, the series spans New York, Jeju Island in South Korea, and Sapporo in Japan, blending urban exploration with serene natural landscapes. The eight-part series will air new episodes every Thursday, culminating on September 19.

BTS' Jungkook on his military service

Jungkook commenced his compulsory military service in December 2023. In a statement, he wrote on Weverse, "I'm leaving you for a while to serve in the military. As I share this news, I feel heavy on one hand, and on the other hand, I'm reminded of precious memories with ARMY, so my heart warms up. Every moment I've spent with you has been the brightest time of my life."