Navi Mumbai: 6 held for beating man, forcing him to lick shoes
BTS J hope drops Neuron music video ARMY calls it Song of the Year
BTS: J-hope drops ‘Neuron’ music video, ARMY calls it ‘Song of the Year’

Updated on: 29 March,2024 09:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

ARMY went crazy as BTS member J-hope dropped 'Neuron', the title track from his upcoming 'Hope On The Street Vol. 1'

J-hope Pic/Instagram

South Korean boy band BTS member J-hope dropped 'Neuron', the title track from his upcoming 'Hope On The Street Vol. 1'. The song represents J-hope's old underground dance crew with the same name, which hails from Gwangju. When the rapper was in the second year of middle school, he joined the crew as its youngest member and bagged multiple awards at several dance competitions. 


'Neuron' also features hip-hop veterans Gaeko and Yoon Mi Rae. The new album aligns with J-hope's documentary series 'Hope On The Street'. 


The ARMY went crazy as soon as the song came out. The fans flooded the comment section as they praised their favourite star. One user wrote, “J-Hope's 'Hope on the Street' album is a masterpiece that showcases his incredible talent and versatility. 'Neuron,' the main track, is a true gem that combines catchy melodies, electrifying beats, and J-Hope's unique style, making it an absolute delight to listen to." “The song of the year came, J-hope is very cool, J-hope slayy,” another ARMY member wrote.


'Hope On The Street' is a 6-episode docuseries that highlights J-hope's story and love for dancing as he begins a new journey in his 12th year since debut, returning to his dancer roots. Accompanied by his former instructor, the popping champion Boogaloo Kin, J-hope explores the streets of Osaka, Seoul, Paris, New York, and Gwangju, meeting inspiring street dancers along the way, read a statement.

'Hope On The Street Vol. 1' comprises six tracks and features collaborations with popular artists such as Yoon Mirae, Gaeko from Dynamic Duo, Jungkook, and Huh Yunjin from LE SSERAFIM.

'Hope On The Street' will be out on Prime Video on March 28. Episodes will be released weekly every Thursday and Friday.

About BTS J-Hope's military service

J-Hope joined the military in April 2023 and is anticipated to complete his service and return in September 2024. Suga, who enlisted in September 2023, is expected to return in March 2025. Jin, the eldest member, initially enlisted and is scheduled to conclude his military service and return in either June or July of 2024.

BTS, which is also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a septet. It consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The band was formed in 2010. Their ever-burgeoning fanbase is called ‘ARMY’.

(With inputs from Agencies)

