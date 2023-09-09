BTS: J-Hope's new picture in uniform surfaces on social media, ARMY cannot stop gushing

BTS member J-Hope's new picture in military uniform went viral on social media

Pic/Instagram

BTS member J-Hope is currently serving in the military A new picture of J-Hope in his uniform went viral on social media ARMY couldn`t stop gushing over him

J-Hope, who is currently serving in the military, sent the internet into a meltdown as a picture of him dressed in uniform went viral on the internet. According to the ARMY, the picture was shared by Hobi's assistant drill instructor on Instagram.

A fan account dedicated to J-Hope wrote, "This photo is from the ig of hobi's sunbae assistant drill instructor who got discharged yesterday. as u can see, both of them are wearing 조교모자 (hats for assistant drill instructors). he posted this photo with a very sweet message for hobi.." The message read, "hoseokie hyung 💜who brought me unforgettable, precious memories..I was motivated by you and feel so grateful for the time we had. Wish u stay safe for the rest of your service and discharge without being injured. Will be always rooting for u."

One person reacted, "How does this man look sexy in all he wears. We missed you Hobii. Stay safe." A fan said, "J Hope My cute you miss you." Another person commented, "Hobi lookin super cute."

Ever since he's serving in the military, J-Hope rarely uses his social media accounts. He gave the ARMY a surprise by sharing rare pictures in the uniform. On August 16, he was active on his Instagram. Soon after, the pictures went viral and netizens gushed over how good he looked in the uniform.

Born as Jung Ho-seok, J-Hope enlisted himself for military service in February this year. On February 26, BIGHIT Music shared a notice on the BTS' official Weverse account. According to the notice, "This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform our fans that j-hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement. We will inform you of further updates in due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for j-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist. Thank you."

J-Hope was the first BTS member to release a solo album in 2022. Apart from him, Jin is also serving in the military. The next to enlist is BTS' member, Suga. In August, it was announced that he applied for the termination of his postponement in order to begin the enlistment process.