BTS' Kim Taehyung isn't fooled by ARMY who wants him to say Namaste for goodbye: 'I know it's a greeting'

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V revealed he knows the difference between greeting and 'I love you' in India

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V released his debut solo album Layover on Friday. To celebrate the day, the singer came live on Weverse to spend some time with the BTS fandom, the ARMY. While wrapping up the live, the 27-year-old South Korean idol revealed he knows the difference between greeting and 'I love you' in India.

Taehung was saying 'I Love You' to fans in different languages since BTS has followers all over the world, who join in on these live sessions. One Indian fan requested him to say Namaste. Not fooled by the fans, the K-pop star shared that he knows the meaning of Namaste and said that he knows that it is a greeting.

While saying bye to fans, he said, "ok this is my lullaby for tonight! bye bye~ bye bye yo~ te amo~i know namaste is a greeting (and not i love you)! i know this much..!"

Desi ARMYs were overjoyed to see that Taehyung knew so much about India. One fan said, "Man literally knows everything. We are winning Indian armys." While another fan commented, "I know namaste is a greeting (and not i love you)! i know this much..! wait, is it not.. you're playing with me..! ok up to here~ bye bye! eat your food! He knows the meaning of NAMASTE." A third fan commented, "My Indian heart is going crazy."

Taehyung had surprised Indian ARMYs earlier as well as he has said Namaste to everyone during a short live session.

Today was a day to remember for ARMY as V also revealed the full music video for his new song 'Slow Dancing,' a captivating experience clocking in at just over 3 minutes. Shot by the sea, a consistent vibe pervades throughout the video, with V extending a warm invitation to viewers to kick back and savour the moment. The dreamlike elements woven into the narrative, combined with V's breathtaking aesthetics against the backdrop of a picturesque beach, make this music video an absolute masterpiece.

As the visuals unfold, we witness V and his friends indulging in relaxation at the beach on a drive, their carefree spirits perfectly encapsulated by the sun, sand, and inviting blue waters.

ARMY was quick to flood Twitter to congratulate V on his achievement. Speaking about his album, V said, "I'll show you what I have prepared step by step, although I'm under lots of pressure to be the last member after all my bandmates have successfully completed their solo activities. This album is filled with the charms of Kim Taehyung as a person. [It'll] feel 'original, surprising and relaxing.'" and boy, was he right?!

He even spoke about BTS, "I feel like the value of my life is increasing. I get it from the members that I'm living really well," he confessed, expressing his affection for the team.

With its dreamy vibe, stunning visuals, and invitation to escape into moments of pure bliss, this MV has undoubtedly set a high bar for what's to come in V's solo career.