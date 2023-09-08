Breaking News
BTS: Jungkook's smoking pics leaked, ARMYs rush to defend their idol, 'Is it a crime?'

Updated on: 08 September,2023 06:15 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
Written by: Bohni Bandyopadhyay | bahni.bandyopadhyay@mid-day.com

BTS member Jungkook's smoking photos have gone viral on social media. While some fans are displeased, others have defended the K-pop star

BTS member Jungkook was caught on camera smoking a cigarette

BTS member Jungkook is in the centre of a Twitter war, after photos of the Seven hitmaker smoking a cigarette went viral. The photos of him smoking were published by the American website, laineygossip.com. Jeon Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, is currently in the United States on an overseas schedule.


These pictures were reported to have been captured by the celebrity agency BACKGRID. The photos show the 26-year-old singer outside a restaurant called Matsuhisa in Los Angeles, having a smoke with a friend during a conversation. He can be clearly seen holding a cigarette in the photos. He was wearing a casual black T-shirt and jeans while standing in a parking area.



While some fans were shocked by his choice to smoke, many came forward in defence of their idol. Many internet users who are not JK fans are also questioning why smoking is being made out to be a big deal. Some even found Jungkook smoking 'hot'. Take a look at the tweets:

Earlier, another BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung was caught on camera, enjoying a smoke at back stage of an event. It is rare that BTS members are seen doing anything that could possibly upset their fandom.

Smoking, by Western celebrity gossip standards, is pretty normal. But Korean celebrities are more protective about their reputation and public image. Acts like smoking, getting piercings and tattoos are looked down upon usually in South Korea. On some television shows, JK actually has to cover up his tattoos, because social standards are much more conservative. 

Kpop BTS Jungkook Jeon Jungkook south korea South Korean boy band Entertainment News

