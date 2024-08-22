V, also known as Kim Taehyung, joined Jimin and Jungkook during their stay in Jeju, and "OMG!" perfectly sums up what went down in this episode of 'Are You Sure?'

South Korean boy band BTS members Jimin and Jungkook are making waves with their travel show Are You Sure?!, and they’re back with another episode full of laughter and new antics! V, also known as Kim Taehyung, joined Jimin and Jungkook during their stay in Jeju, and "OMG!" perfectly sums up what went down in this episode.

BTS: Jimin pretends to give Jungkook CPR

As soon as the episode was released, the internet was flooded with clips. While one part of ARMY was fangirling over shirtless glimpses of Jungkook on a boat, another group couldn’t stop laughing at the moment when JK bumped his head on a boat railing, which then made Jimin pretend to give him mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. Yes, this really happened!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by taehyung⁷ 🐻 (@taetaebooo)

One ARMY fan commented on the CPR moment, saying, "Did Jimin kiss JK or not?"

Another ARMY member wrote, ""DUDE JIKOOK ALWAYS MAKES ME SPEECHLESS LIKE WHATS WITH JIMIN AND HIS INTRUSIVE THOUGHTS 😭😭😭😭"

Referring to the Jikook CPR moment, someone else said, "They chose the wrong name for the show—it should’ve been 'What Are We?!' 💀"

The shirtless clips of Jungkook and Jimin also stirred up ARMY (in a good way). Even though the footage is just them eating in towels, it was enough to get a big reaction from fans!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by taehyung⁷ 🐻 (@taetaebooo)

Meanwhile, here's what is going on with BTS Suga

South Korean boy band BTS rapper Min Yoongi aka Suga, who made headlines for his drunk driving case was rumoured to be visiting the police station on August 22, following reports of him being summoned. The cops rejected a photo line, which is the ethical way for the press to address serious criminals. Despite the same, media personnel flocked outside in scorching heat in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the K-pop idol.

Hours after pictures of the same surfaced on social media, BigHit, the agency that represents BTS, denied reports of Suga visiting the police station on August 22. A representative told Korea JoongAng Daily, “The summoning schedule has been wrongly reported, and he will not be attending today.” However, the spokesperson did not reveal the confirmed date either.

Earlier, several trucks with hate messages against Min Yoongi were spotted in Seoul. The messages on the trucks include texts like “Kick Suga out”, “Drunk drive Suga”, “D-Day to leave the group is today”, “We do not need a criminal who deceives fans” and “Suga, leave the group on your own before things get uglier,” to name a few, which left the BTS ARMY enraged.

Reports suggested that the e-scooter Suga was operating is classified as a motor vehicle, which results in uniform punishment for a drunk driving case. He faces criminal charges if found guilty.