J-Hope and Kim Seokjin (R), Pic/Instagram and YouTube

Korean sensation BTS celebrated their 10th anniversary in June. Their global fanbase is called ARMY - short for Adorable Representation MC for Youth. The fandom was formed 10 years ago on this day and hence July 9 is celebrated as 'ARMY Day' by fans across the world.

BTS take it upon themselves to wish ARMYs on this day and reminisce on their many memories and enduring bond. The group has been on hiatus since last year to pursue personal travels and musical projects. Two of the members, J-Hope and Jin have also enlisted in their mandatory military service tenure. However, the artists fondly remembered ARMYs' 'birthday' and shared sweet messages for their fans on social media.

In a pre-recorded video, Jin wished ARMYs on ARMY day. He talked about how he was preparing for his performance of his single 'The Astronaut' with BigHit in-house producer Pdogg. Jin performed the song live with Coldplay during their concert in Argentina in December 2022, right before he enrolled in the military. In the video, he talked about how he was practising and polishing his live vocal skills for the incredibly high-pitched song and even serenaded ARMYs with a small segment!

"I'll probably be watching these clips every time one goes up too and when I watch this, I’ll prove want to perform on stage so bad. it hasn’t been that long since we wrapped up our concert, the concert in October wasn’t long ago and I think I’ll be missing you all a lot as well as our concerts. Anyway, everyone have a great month and i’ll be back to say hi next month or the month after that. don’t forget this handsome face! bye!"

We definitely won't forget you, Worldwide Handsome.

J-Hope also tuned in from his army duties for his ARMY. In a heartwarming note on Weverse, Hobi wrote about how he missed ARMYs dearly and felt sad that he couldn't celebrate with them in-person. He also grew nostalgic and he expressed how precious ARMY was to him -

"I feel that even things that I have grown familiar with are precious and important...and I feel it especially today. I guess this is a mark of growing older and wiser. Anyways, today is your day, ARMY! I love you, unfailingly and always."