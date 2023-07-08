Breaking News
BTS's J-Hope pens note for ARMY, reveals he's serving as assistant at training camp

Updated on: 08 July,2023 09:50 PM IST
mid-day online correspondent |

J-Hope took to Weverse

BTS's J-Hope pens note for ARMY, reveals he's serving as assistant at training camp

J-Hope/Instagram

BTS's J-Hope pens note for ARMY, reveals he's serving as assistant at training camp
BTS's rapper J-Hope who is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service took to Weverse to pen a note for fans aka BTS ARMY.


He posted, "ARMY!! How are you? Hope you're having a good weekend. I was appointed after finishing my teaching research lecture at the 36th Division Baekho Army Training Battalion and I am serving as an assistant at the training camp for the soldiers who worked hard. As I was too busy with my daily routine, I didn't have time to tell you the news. I came here to say hello in a short letter. While carrying out the hot July military mission, I also remember the days when I was active as a J-Hope around this time last year. I'm a totally different person, I think my future will be passionate, which is the same! I'm here to tell you that I'm living as Jung Hoseok and J-Hope, who have not changed in any situation, anywhere, anytime. Haha. Hey, ARMY, watch out for the heat. Beware of the rain. With all the Armed Forces, And the trainees! I wish you good health. Loyalty!"



Recently, Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope took to Instagram to celebrate the first anniversary of 'More.' J-Hope is currently serving his mandatory military service and took fans by surprise by sharing pictures on Instagram stories. 'More' is a song by J-Hope for his debut album Jack in the Box. It was released on July 1, 2022, as the album's lead single by Big Hit Music. Fans took to social media to share edits. 

 

J-hope BTS K-Pop Korean Entertainment Korean Entertainment Updates South Korean boy band Music

