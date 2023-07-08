J-Hope took to Weverse

J-Hope/Instagram

BTS's J-Hope pens note for ARMY, reveals he's serving as assistant at training camp

BTS's rapper J-Hope who is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service took to Weverse to pen a note for fans aka BTS ARMY.

He posted, "ARMY!! How are you? Hope you're having a good weekend. I was appointed after finishing my teaching research lecture at the 36th Division Baekho Army Training Battalion and I am serving as an assistant at the training camp for the soldiers who worked hard. As I was too busy with my daily routine, I didn't have time to tell you the news. I came here to say hello in a short letter. While carrying out the hot July military mission, I also remember the days when I was active as a J-Hope around this time last year. I'm a totally different person, I think my future will be passionate, which is the same! I'm here to tell you that I'm living as Jung Hoseok and J-Hope, who have not changed in any situation, anywhere, anytime. Haha. Hey, ARMY, watch out for the heat. Beware of the rain. With all the Armed Forces, And the trainees! I wish you good health. Loyalty!"

