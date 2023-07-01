BTS's J-Hope took to Instagram to celebrate

J-Hope/Instagram

Listen to this article BTS's J-Hope celebrates first anniversary of 'More' fans join in x 00:00

BTS's Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope took to Instagram to celebrate the first anniversary of 'More.' J-Hope is currently serving his mandatory military service and took fans by surprise by sharing pictures on Instagram stories. 'More' is a song by J-Hope for his debut album Jack in the Box. It was released on July 1, 2022, as the album's lead single by Big Hit Music. Fans took to social media to share edits.

Recently, J-Hope also took time during his busy military enlistment duties to share a sweet message for ARMY on the group's 10th anniversary. He also shared a selfie featuring his army buzz cut. “No matter what day it is, thank you from the bottom of my heart and I love you ARMYs."

ADVERTISEMENT

Here's how fans reacted-

ð¦MORE 1st ANNIVERSARY PARTYð¸



One year ago, j-hope released MORE that talks about desire and passion to show MORE things and take on new challenges. Let's give it all the love it deserves by join our stream party!



Reply with your ss + keywords and hashtags



Playlists â¬ï¸ pic.twitter.com/lROPKeNQ1X — j-hope Indonesia¹³â· ð®ð© (@Jhope_Indonesia) July 1, 2023