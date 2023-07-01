Breaking News
BTS's J-Hope celebrates first anniversary of 'More' fans join in

Updated on: 01 July,2023 05:50 PM IST  |  South Korea
mid-day online correspondent |

BTS's J-Hope took to Instagram to celebrate

J-Hope/Instagram

BTS's Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope took to Instagram to celebrate the first anniversary of 'More.' J-Hope is currently serving his mandatory military service and took fans by surprise by sharing pictures on Instagram stories. 'More' is a song by J-Hope for his debut album Jack in the Box. It was released on July 1, 2022, as the album's lead single by Big Hit Music. Fans took to social media to share edits. 


Recently, J-Hope also took time during his busy military enlistment duties to share a sweet message for ARMY on the group's 10th anniversary. He also shared a selfie featuring his army buzz cut. “No matter what day it is, thank you from the bottom of my heart and I love you ARMYs."


Here's how fans reacted-


 

BTS J-hope K-Pop Korean Entertainment Korean Entertainment Updates South Korean boy band Entertainment News

