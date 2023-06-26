Jungkook and Taehyung joined Jimin at the concert

BTS/Twitter

Listen to this article Trending now! BTS Army is impressed with Jimin's buffed look at Suga's concert x 00:00

As mid-day.com had earlier reported, on Sunday BTS's Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook attended day 2 of group member Min Yoongi aka Suga's D-Day concert. While fans were ecstatic to see the trio having a gala time and supporting their hyung, Jimin started trending over social media for a different reason. BTS Army was left impressed with Jimin's buffed look at the concert.

Fans noted that Jimin had worn the same grey sweatshirt that he wore at the concert, earlier in February during a live. Soon enough comparison posts of Jimin's progress at the gym started making their way on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming back to the concert, Suga announced Agust D concerts on August 4th, 5th and 6th at KSPO Dome in Seoul. Suga ensured he gave a special shout out to the maknae line in between his concert saying, "My brothers are here today." After the surprise announcement, Jungkook and Taehyung’s voice echoed through the venue mischievously calling out 'Yoongi' and praising him for putting on a fiery performance.

Here's how fans reacted to Jimin's look-

DEBUT JIMIN BODY MAKIN A COME BACK???? pic.twitter.com/pMZJzTztNm — sama (@intearlude) June 26, 2023

My boy has been putting in some work at the gym...whipping his ass and body into shape ( not that he needs to)....we gonna see defined body and sexier ass ..oh yeah .Shirtless Jimin next MV — Saiyona Gounden (@GoundenSaiyona) June 26, 2023

Wow jimin looks broader in the shoulders I love that he is dedicating to the body with exercises now it will look cooler I love you jiminð«°ð¥°ð«¶ — Maribel Rojo (@MaribelRojo19) June 26, 2023

BIG BODY JIMIN IS BACK, WE HOT IN HEREEEE — ð¦Mina Mina still indigo islandðð¦ (@jackintheblues) June 26, 2023

I’m afraid to see after the military he is gonna have one of those body building bodies I fear ð© — Juliet Ëà¥® Ë || SAW YOONGI ð¥¢ (@Stob_it_bro) June 25, 2023