Updated on: 26 June,2023 03:14 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Jungkook and Taehyung joined Jimin at the concert

BTS/Twitter

Trending now! BTS Army is impressed with Jimin's buffed look at Suga's concert
As mid-day.com had earlier reported, on Sunday BTS's Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook attended day 2 of group member Min Yoongi aka Suga's D-Day concert. While fans were ecstatic to see the trio having a gala time and supporting their hyung, Jimin started trending over social media for a different reason. BTS Army was left impressed with Jimin's buffed look at the concert.


Fans noted that Jimin had worn the same grey sweatshirt that he wore at the concert, earlier in February during a live. Soon enough comparison posts of Jimin's progress at the gym started making their way on Twitter.


Coming back to the concert, Suga announced Agust D concerts on August 4th, 5th and 6th at KSPO Dome in Seoul. Suga ensured he gave a special shout out to the maknae line in between his concert saying, "My brothers are here today." After the surprise announcement, Jungkook and Taehyung’s voice echoed through the venue mischievously calling out 'Yoongi' and praising him for putting on a fiery performance.


Here's how fans reacted to Jimin's look-

 

 

 

