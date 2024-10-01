BTS' Jin has been announced as Laneige's first male global ambassador. He will debut in a campaign promoting the brand's Cream Skin 2-in-1 toner and moisturizer

BTS Jin (Pic/X)

BTS' Jin has been named Laneige's first male global ambassador, as announced by the South Korean skincare brand on Monday. Jin will kick off his role by featuring in a campaign for their popular Cream Skin 2-in-1 toner and moisturizer.

BTS' Jin debuts as first male Laneige Global Ambassador

In a statement, the BTS star wrote, “I am truly delighted to become a brand ambassador for a brand that is loved by so many people around the world. I am thrilled to start my beauty journey with Laneige, and eager to share what we have in store.”

In 2022, Sydney Sweeney was introduced as Laneige's first global ambassador. The Euphoria actress has since appeared in campaigns for their Water Bank and Lip Sleeping Mask lines.

BTS' Jin on joining Gucci

BTS' Jin was recently announced as the brand ambassador for Gucci. It was on August 8 when Gucci revealed him as their global face. This news made the ARMY go crazy as they bombarded the site with an overwhelming response, resulting in a site crash. Yes, you heard that right! After Jin was announced as the global face, the system received unusual traffic, leading to Gucci's Japanese website temporarily crashing.

Well, well, when it comes to Jin, an overwhelming response was quite evident. This is not the first time this has happened; a similar situation occurred earlier with FRED. It was reported that after the vocalist was announced as their brand ambassador, the website witnessed an unusual surge in traffic, leading to a temporary crash.

As soon as the news of the site crash went viral, BTS ARMY started reacting to it. While some called it the "Jin Impact," others warned sites to brace themselves as this is the new normal.

About BTS' Jin

Boy band BTS member Jin made history as he became the first Korean singer to participate as the torchbearer at the Paris Olympics 2024. The eldest member of the septet kicked off the torch relay at the Louvre Pyramid Museum. BigHit took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared a picture of Jin holding the torch and wearing white athleisure.

While speaking to a media outlet, Jin said, “I am so honored to be able to participate in the torch relay. And to the ARMYs who made it possible for me to bear the torch, I really want to express my sincere gratitude.”

A viral video showed the organizers playing “Super Tuna” before the ceremony could commence. Fans gathered to watch Jin in person cheered as loudly as they could for their favorite idol, which led to him bursting into laughter and joining in by clapping his hands in the air.