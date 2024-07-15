Fans gathered to watch Jin in person cheered the loudest they could for their favourite idol, which led to him bursting into laughter.

BTS: Jin at Paris Olympics 2024

BTS: Jin scripts history as torchbearer at Paris Olympics 2024, thanks ARMY in a heartfelt speech

Boy band BTS member Jin scripted history as he became the first Korean singer to participate as the torchbearer at the Paris Olympics 2024. The eldest member among the septet kicked off the torch relay at the Louvre Pyramid Museum. BigHit took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared a picture of Jin holding the torch and wearing white athleisure.

While speaking to a media outlet, Jin said, “I am so honored to be able to participate in the torch relay. And to the ARMYs, who made it possible for me to bear the torch, I really want to express my sincere gratitude.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by taehyung⁷ 🐻 (@taetaebooo)

A viral video shows the organizers playing “Super Tuna” before the ceremony could commence. Fans gathered to watch Jin in person cheered the loudest they could for their favourite idol, which led to him bursting into laughter and joining in by clapping his hands in the air.

THEY PLAYED SUPER TUNA FOR SEOKJIN pic.twitter.com/ossxIHsKGw — jin files (@seokjinfile) July 14, 2024

This Paris Olympics 2024 will see South Korea sending approximately 142 athletes to compete in 21 sports such as badminton, taekwondo, archery, and fencing among others.

The torch relay began in April. The Paris Olympics 2024 will start on July 26 and conclude on August 11.

Jin was discharged from his military duties last month. He signed up in December 2022 and was out by June 2025. A day after being released, Jin hosted the annual BTS debut anniversary celebration FESTA in Seoul with activities including trying out foods, performances, and dance challenges. He hugged 1000 lucky fans as a part of his meet-and-greet session. It was the biggest highlight of the FESTA celebrations.

His other group members comprising Jungkook, V, Jimin, Suga, RM, and J-Hope are currently serving their military duties. During his live session on Weverse, Jin revealed the members’ reaction to him being the first in the group to be enlisted in the military and to get discharged as well. “The guys kept telling me they were so jealous, and the people from the management team who are always around told me they’d never seen such a genuine look of envy in their eyes. They all had that look on their face, they said. So I didn’t brag about it or anything, I just teased them a lot. It was too good seeing them get all worked up about it. I kept it up for around 30 minutes," he said.