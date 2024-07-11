Breaking News
Worli hit-and-run case: BMC razes unauthorised section of bar
Konkan Railway hit by water seepage in Pernem tunnel
Mumbai: Houses stalled as ruling parties protest Opposition boycott of all-party meet
Navi Mumbai: Fake cops who stole Rs 13 lakh from jeweller’s staffer nabbed
Mumbai: ‘TB meds being prescribed for mild cough even in kids,' says IAP
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > BTS Jin spotted at Incheon airport as he jets off to be the torchbearer at Paris Olympics 2024

BTS: Jin spotted at Incheon airport as he jets off to be the torchbearer at Paris Olympics 2024

Updated on: 11 July,2024 12:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Compiled by: Oshin Fernandes | oshin.fernandes@mid-day.com

Top

Jin was all smiles as he was photographed wearing a simple white t-shirt heading to be the torchbearer at Paris Olympics 2024.

BTS: Jin spotted at Incheon airport as he jets off to be the torchbearer at Paris Olympics 2024

BTS: Jin Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
BTS: Jin spotted at Incheon airport as he jets off to be the torchbearer at Paris Olympics 2024
x
00:00

South Korean boy band BTS member Jin is officially the torchbearer at the Paris Olympics 2024. The ‘worldwide handsome’ was spotted at Incheon airport as he jetted off to France to fulfill his duty. The K-pop idol was all smiles as he was photographed wearing a simple white t-shirt for the travel. 


This prestigious event will see South Korea sending approximately 142 athletes to compete in 21 sports such as badminton, taekwondo, archery, and fencing among others. The 31-year-old singer is expected to represent South Korea in the torch relay in hopes of spreading the message of “harmony and peace," according to a statement. 


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by taehyung⁷ 🐻 (@taetaebooo)


Jin will be joined by 11000 torchbearers including astronauts, prominent athletes, Holocaust survivors, and relatives of victims of the Nice terror attack and others. The Paris Olympics 2024 will start on July 26 and conclude on August 11.

Jin along with the other torchbearers are scheduled to go across various historic sites of the host country. The specific schedule has not been disclosed. The torch relay began in April. His other group members comprising Jungkook, V, Jimin, Suga, RM, and J-Hope are currently serving their military duties.

A day after being released from military duty, Jin hosted the annual BTS debut anniversary celebration FESTA in Seoul with activities including trying out foods, performances, and dance challenges. Jin signed up in December 2022 and was out by June 2025. Upon his discharge, Jin hugged 1000 lucky fans as a part of his meet and greet session. It was the biggest highlight of the FESTA celebrations.

During his live session on Weverse, Jin admitted he cried a lot at the discharge ceremony. “I cried twice today. I told my juniors who were with me for 1 year and 4 months, to not cry cause I wouldn’t be able to not cry if they did but they ended up sobbing so there was no way I couldn’t cry,” he confessed.

Jin also revealed the members’ reaction to him being the first in the group to be enlisted in the military and to get discharged as well. “The guys kept telling me they were so jealous, and the people from the management team who are always around told me they’d never seen such a genuine look of envy in their eyes. They all had that look on their face, they said. So I didn’t brag about it or anything, I just teased them a lot. It was too good seeing them get all worked up about it. I kept it up for around 30 minutes," he said. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

BTS BTS`s Jin South Korean boy band 2024 Paris Olympics Korean Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK