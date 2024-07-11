Jin was all smiles as he was photographed wearing a simple white t-shirt heading to be the torchbearer at Paris Olympics 2024.

BTS: Jin Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article BTS: Jin spotted at Incheon airport as he jets off to be the torchbearer at Paris Olympics 2024 x 00:00

South Korean boy band BTS member Jin is officially the torchbearer at the Paris Olympics 2024. The ‘worldwide handsome’ was spotted at Incheon airport as he jetted off to France to fulfill his duty. The K-pop idol was all smiles as he was photographed wearing a simple white t-shirt for the travel.

This prestigious event will see South Korea sending approximately 142 athletes to compete in 21 sports such as badminton, taekwondo, archery, and fencing among others. The 31-year-old singer is expected to represent South Korea in the torch relay in hopes of spreading the message of “harmony and peace," according to a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by taehyung⁷ 🐻 (@taetaebooo)

Jin will be joined by 11000 torchbearers including astronauts, prominent athletes, Holocaust survivors, and relatives of victims of the Nice terror attack and others. The Paris Olympics 2024 will start on July 26 and conclude on August 11.

Jin along with the other torchbearers are scheduled to go across various historic sites of the host country. The specific schedule has not been disclosed. The torch relay began in April. His other group members comprising Jungkook, V, Jimin, Suga, RM, and J-Hope are currently serving their military duties.

A day after being released from military duty, Jin hosted the annual BTS debut anniversary celebration FESTA in Seoul with activities including trying out foods, performances, and dance challenges. Jin signed up in December 2022 and was out by June 2025. Upon his discharge, Jin hugged 1000 lucky fans as a part of his meet and greet session. It was the biggest highlight of the FESTA celebrations.

During his live session on Weverse, Jin admitted he cried a lot at the discharge ceremony. “I cried twice today. I told my juniors who were with me for 1 year and 4 months, to not cry cause I wouldn’t be able to not cry if they did but they ended up sobbing so there was no way I couldn’t cry,” he confessed.

Jin also revealed the members’ reaction to him being the first in the group to be enlisted in the military and to get discharged as well. “The guys kept telling me they were so jealous, and the people from the management team who are always around told me they’d never seen such a genuine look of envy in their eyes. They all had that look on their face, they said. So I didn’t brag about it or anything, I just teased them a lot. It was too good seeing them get all worked up about it. I kept it up for around 30 minutes," he said.