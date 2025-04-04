The death toll from a series of wildfires in the southeastern region of South Korea has climbed to 82. BTS Jin was spotted serving food to victims, firefighters, and everyone volunteering on the front lines

BTS' Jin Pic/X

After BTS members J-hope, Suga, and Jungkook extended financial aid to South Korea’s wildfire victims, the eldest member, Jin, volunteered to serve meals to those affected. Clad in an apron and cap and maintaining hygiene by wearing gloves, Jin was spotted serving food among other volunteers. "I want to be a little supportive to them,” he shared. According to BTS’ music agency, BigHit, “He (Jin) joined the volunteer efforts because he wanted to offer even a small amount of help to those affected by the wildfires.” Watch the video below.

[Hello TV news] 250403.

🐹Enjoy your meal!🍱

BTS Jin is volunteering for meals in forest fire-affected areas.

"I want to be a little supportive to them."#JIN #방탄소년단진 #산불피해지원 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/xZBRnhuqeC — star_jin (@nightstar1201) April 3, 2025

For those unversed, the meal service was organised by Theborn Korea. It was led by Chef Baek Jong-won. The service has been providing 300 servings of food at each meal for the victims, firefighters, and everyone volunteering on the front lines.

Jungkook, J-hope, and Suga provide financial aid

BTS members Suga and J-hope donated 100 million won (Rs 58.5 lakh) as a part of relief efforts. J-hope donated to the Hope Bridge disaster relief fund, while Suga extended financial aid to the Korean Red Cross. Jungkook's donation amount is the largest of all, being 1 billion won, which is approximately Rs 5.8 crore. In a press statement released by the band’s agency, Jungkook said, “I hope my donation will be of help to the people who are going through tough times. I hope the victims and firefighters will return to their everyday lives soon.”

About the wildfires in South Korea

The death toll from a series of wildfires in the southeastern region of South Korea has climbed to 82. Firefighters are still working to control the rapidly spreading fires, fuelled by strong, dry winds. The fires have so far destroyed 17,000 hectares of forest and 209 houses and factories. The flames also consumed Goun Temple in Uiseong, an ancient site built in 681 during the Silla Dynasty, though the national treasures housed there had been relocated for safety.

BTS Jin’s life after military discharge

Jin was discharged from the military in June, coinciding with the band’s debut anniversary. He conducted a meet-and-greet with fans, collaborated with luxury brands, and also became the torchbearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where he discussed his new album ‘Happy’ and even performed the song ‘Running Wild’ which marked his solo debut on the chat show.