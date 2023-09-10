Breaking News
BTS: Jungkook gets mobbed by fans and nearly falls in South Korean airport, ARMYs call out toxic fan culture

Updated on: 10 September,2023 04:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

In a whirlwind return to his home country, BTS member Jungkook encountered a rather chaotic situation that has raised concerns among fans and onlookers alike. The K-pop sensation recently concluded his overseas commitments, and upon his arrival at the airport terminal in South Korea, he was met with an overwhelming outpouring of enthusiasm from his devoted fanbase.


Jungkook has amassed a massive global fanbase. His popularity knows no bounds, and this was strikingly evident during his recent return to South Korea. As devoted fans flocked to the airport for a glimpse of the beloved singer, the situation rapidly spiraled into an alarming frenzy.



Witnesses on the scene reported that as Jungkook made his way towards the gate, he was pursued by a throng of admirers. Videos captured during the incident show the young artist running through the terminal, with his security team struggling to manage the excited crowd. At one point, Jungkook nearly tripped, adding to the tension of the moment. Notably, even paparazzi found themselves caught up in the chaos, highlighting the magnitude of Jungkook's global stardom.

ARMY members immediately took to 'X' formerly known as 'Twitter' to call out this behaviour, check out:

BTS, a sensational seven-member boy band, has taken the music world by storm with their captivating performances and chart-topping hits. Currently, on a hiatus, individual members have been exploring solo opportunities. Jungkook himself made a highly anticipated solo debut with the release of his single, Seven, which dropped on July 14th.

It's worth noting that Jungkook isn't the first member of BTS to venture into solo territory. Kim Taehyung, widely known as V, previously marked his solo debut with a mini-album titled Layover, further solidifying BTS members' mettle and their ability to shine individually. 

