BTS' Jungkook's solo world tour dates out; amid details ARMY is into frenzy

Updated on: 24 August,2025 01:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Speculation intensified when Ticketmaster shared a “COMING SOON” teaser featuring Jungkook, fueling fan hopes of an imminent announcement, especially since J-Hope’s solo tour teaser followed a similar format

Jungkook

Jungkook, BTS' lead vocalist, had more to explore when he went solo with his debut album Seven. The K-pop heartthrob will soon embark on his solo global tour, following in the footsteps of his teammates Suga, J-Hope, and Jin. While ARMYs have been waiting for an update on the matter for far too long, a new set of reports has appeared claiming that his long-awaited solo global tour will actually take place shortly, and this year!

Details on his upcoming tour



On August 23, unsubstantiated allegations began to circulate on fan pages, stating that JK's world tour will take place between October 2025 and January 2026. According to Mexico-based X account DCECOFICIAL1, the Golden Maknaei is expected to perform at Mexico City's Estadio GNP Seguros, which has a seating capacity of 65,000. According to some rumors, the tour will begin on December 20, 2025 and visit cities such as Los Angeles, New York City, Paris, and Tokyo.


Fans had a mixed reaction to the rumour. While one person remarked on X, "Img, I hope this is correct, as I'll travel anywhere to see his solo concert." "I'm in the U.K., so I'll travel to the USA to see him," another added, "How can there be so many rumours about Jungkook when there is no sign of him?"

Here's how fans reacted

Rainfmofficial.com reported about the upcoming world tour. The original X post and the website's news item were later taken down.

The buzz surrounding his solo global tour has grown over time. Many people recently began to believe the news because Ticketmaster posted a photo of Jungkook with the tagline "COMING SOON," leading fans to anticipate an official tour announcement was imminent. That's because many believe J-Hope's solo tour teaser follows a similar format.

Previously, a fan posted on X that Jin, J-Hope, and Suga received their own earphones and subsequently announced their solo tour. The user was pointing to a unique headphone design shared for Jungkook.

Jungkook, who is now working on BTS's comeback album with his fellow bandmates in Los Angeles, has previously stated a desire to embark on a solo world tour.

 

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

