Begins Youth' is set to debut on Xclusive on April 30. However, viewers will need to fork out a large sum of money to watch

Pic/ Begins Youth trailer

Listen to this article BTS K-drama Begins Youth: THIS is the amount you might have to shell out to watch the much-awaited Hybe Label project x 00:00

BTS K-drama Begins Youth: K-pop band BTS are taking a break to do their own thing for a while and also serve their time in the military. While they're away, their company, Hybe Labels, has set up some stuff for fans to enjoy until they all get back together in 2025. One thing they've got going is a Kdrama called 'Begins Youth' based on the BTS crew.

So what is going on with BTS K-drama Begins Youth?

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans have been eagerly waiting for it, and it's finally coming out in April 2024. But now, some fans are worried because it looks like watching the show might cost a lot of money.

According to reports, 'Begins Youth' is set to debut on Xclusive on April 30. However, viewers will need to fork out $90 (Rs 7500) to catch all 12 episodes. The release schedule is split, with episodes 1-4 dropping on April 30, 5-8 on May 7, and 9-12 on May 14.

The cast includes Seo Ji Hoon as Kim Hwan (Jin), Ro Jong Hyun as Cein (Suga), Ahn Jo Ho as Hosu (J-hope), Seo Young as Dogeon (RM), Kim Yoon Woo as Haru (Jimin), Jung Woo Jin as Jooan (V), and Jeon Jin Seo as Jeha (Jungkook). 'Begins Youth' will revolve around the friendship among these seven young boys.

About BTS recently

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V is currently serving in the South Korean military. He is all set to kickstart his military service as a Special Task Force of the Military Police Corps. For the unversed, he was among the only six elite graduate trainees recognized for their expectational performance at the graduation ceremony.

On Sunday, new pictures and videos of V sporting short hair during a game has surfaced on social media. According to Kmedia reports, V watched the match between Gangwon and FC Seoul. V was caught on the electronic display at the stadium before kickoff. His face was captured as BTS' hit song 'Dynamite' was played. When V, with short hair, wearing a combat uniform, appeared, the stadium was filled with cheers

Currently, BTS members Park Jimin and Jeon Jungkook began their mandatory military service on Tuesday. A day after members Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung entered the military, the last two of the Bangtan Boys were seen enlisting. Older members Suga aka Min Yoongi and J-hope (real name Jung Hoseok) were present to send off the Jungkook and Jimin.