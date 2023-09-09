Breaking News
Mumbai: These are city’s dirtiest wards
Maharashtra: The empty posts that are making state lose fight vs malnutrition
Mumbai: 26-year-old held in massive cyber fraud; mastermind at large
Mumbai: DRI makes historic seizure of betel nuts worth Rs 32cr
Mumbai: Three held for security breach at Yellow Gate

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > BTS Kim Taehyung flaunts his smooth moves with jaw dropping solo debut at NPOP ARMYs cant keep calm

BTS: Kim Taehyung flaunts his smooth moves with jaw-dropping solo debut at NPOP, ARMYs can't keep calm

Updated on: 09 September,2023 04:30 PM IST  |  South Korea
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

Taehyung's solo performance leaves fans speechless at the global debut of 'Layover'

BTS: Kim Taehyung flaunts his smooth moves with jaw-dropping solo debut at NPOP, ARMYs can't keep calm

Source/Instagram

Listen to this article
BTS: Kim Taehyung flaunts his smooth moves with jaw-dropping solo debut at NPOP, ARMYs can't keep calm
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. BTS` V, known as Taehyung, made his highly anticipated solo debut at NPOP.
  2. His rendition of "Slow Dancing" was a standout moment.
  3. V also showcased his smooth dance moves.

BTS' V, also known as Taehyung, graced the stage with his long-awaited solo performance, leaving fans and critics alike in sheer amazement. This unforgettable solo debut took place at NPOP, where Taehyung showcased his remarkable talent and undeniable charm.


The star of the evening, V, treated the audience to a selection of tracks from his latest album, Layover. It was an enchanting evening that started with a casual yet stylish appearance in white pants and a blue tee, perfectly setting the tone for an extraordinary night. As soon as he began to sing, it became evident that this was a performance like no other. His live vocals, carrying the emotional depth of his songs, left everyone in awe.


The standout performance of the night was undoubtedly his awe-inspiring dance moves and his rendition of Slow Dancing. Taehyung's soulful delivery and the way he connected with the audience through this song were nothing short of magical. If you missed this captivating performance, fear not, as we have it covered for you to relive the performance.


But that's not all! Alongside Slow Dancing, V also serenaded the audience with Love Me Again and Rainy Days. For Love Me Again, he switched up his style, donning a dapper suit that highlighted his undeniable charisma. And for Rainy Days, he once again proved his mettle by changing his style, ensuring that each performance was a unique experience.

This solo performance marked the culmination of a highly anticipated journey for Taehyung. On September 8, he finally made his solo debut with Layover, an album that includes six soul-stirring tracks: Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us, and a piano version of Slow Dancing. The release of the album was preceded by a series of visually stunning teasers and music videos, offering fans a taste of the artistry that awaited them.

As if his music career wasn't enough to keep us all hooked, Taehyung has also made significant waves in the fashion world. Not only has he been a prominent presence at high-profile fashion events, but he has also appeared on magazine covers as the global brand ambassador for luxury fashion brand Celine and French jewelry house Cartier. His influence in both music and fashion continues to expand, solidifying his status as a true entertainer and a force to be reckoned with.

BTS Kim Taehyung Korean Entertainment Korean Entertainment Updates South Korean boy band Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment Buzz

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK