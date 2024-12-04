BTS member J-hope's elder sister Jiwoo is a popular influencer in South Korea. She is coming to India to launch her skincare brand and fans are super excited

Jiwoo (left) is BTS member J-hope's elder sister

Listen to this article BTS member J-hope's sister Jiwoo coming to India this month to promote her skincare brand x 00:00

While India is hosting concerts of a bunch of international artists this month and the next, one band that K-pop fans here have been eagerly waiting for is BTS. While it is uncertain when the South Korean superstars will finally land in India, one person very close to the band is heading this way very soon. BTS member J-hope's sister Jiwoo will be in India on December 8 to promote her skincare brand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Jiwoo?

Jiwoo is a popular skincare influencer in South Korea, with multiple brands under her name and a massive following on social media. She is the CEO of AJ Look, MEJIWOO, Fun The Mental, and Neaf Neaf. Ji-woo launched her YouTube channel on September 11, 2020, and gained over a million followers in just two weeks.

When is J-hope's sister coming to India?

She will be in India to launch her mask pack brand Neaf Neaf on December 8 in New Delhi. Kindlife Kosmos, an online marketplace for new age beauty and wellness products, shared a Reel collab with Jiwoo and YouTuber Sherry Shroff, announcing the same. "OMGGG IT'S FINALLYYYY HAPPENINGGGG! @mejiwoo103 X @sherryshroff are taking over @kindlifekosmos for @neafneaf_official India launch on 8th December. Kannot Keep Kalm because it doesn't get BIGGER & BETTER than this! Korea-Verse calling people, get ready to turn up," they posted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kosmos (@kindlifekosmos)

Fans can't believe that someone related to BTS is finally coming to India. Check out some of the reactions:

"WHAT ? Jiwoo coming to Delhi??"

"We got mejiwoo's product in India before bts!"

"Bring jhope too"

"Jiwoo in India before her brother? Really unexpected collabs!"

J-hope (real name Jung Hoseok) finished his mandatory military service last month and is back to leading his life as a K-pop idol again. Five of the seven members - RM, Jungkook, Jimin, V and Suga - are still serving in the South Korean military. The band members are expected to be back mid-2025. Till then, everyone has been working on their solo projects. Eldest member Jin launched his new album, Happy. J-hope has been making appearances to promote the brands he is associated with.