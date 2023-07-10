BTS release memoir 'Beyond The Story' on ARMY Day, Jungkook says he aspired to reach his hyungs' level of cool as a trainee

BTS, the globally renowned K-pop band, has released their highly anticipated first memoir titled 'Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS.

BTS in their birthday wish for ARMY and in the Beyond The Story promo

BTS, the globally renowned K-pop band, has released their highly anticipated first memoir titled 'Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS.' The book's was unveiled in South Korea in the year of the group's 10th anniversary and on July 10, celebrated as BTS ARMY Day (the day that the fandom was formed). The memoir offers fans an intimate look into the journey of these K-pop megastars.

BTS has already offered ARMY personal insights into their emotions and lives through a variety of content over the years - including their behind-the-scene videos titled 'Bangtan Bombs' on YouTube, reality and travel content such as Run BTS! and Bon Voyage as well as countless personal livestreams by the members. However, if ARMY thinks they know all that there is to know about them, they are mistaken. Beyond The Story is packed with even more stories, unreleased anecdotes and photos about the group.

The book begins on December 24, 2010, when J-Hope, arrives in Seoul from Gwangju, arrives at the dorm and meets Suga at the dorm. It then continues to share how the seven members joined the group.

Fans have been super excited about the release and are posting tidbits on Twitter about what's inside the book. For instance, Jin had been an aspiring actor and had been cast off the streets for his good looks. The memoir sees him revealing how he had been roped in - apparently BigHit had promised he'd be able to pursue his singing and acting career simultaneously!

"Look at how idols these days go into acting, we'll let you become an actor eventually. That's how they convinced me, they were very persuasive," Jin wrote in the book.

So they got jin by convincing they'd let him become an actor as well

Youngest member Jungkook shared the thoughts his pre-teen self used to have - he was inspired by his hyungs and aspired to be more like them not just in terms of skill but also their level of 'cool.' He shares "I had these trivial thoughts more than worrying over whether I was going to debut or not."

He was really just a baby

"Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS" has generated immense excitement among fans worldwide. The memoir is not limited to South Korea, as it is available in 23 languages, allowing fans from different countries to connect with BTS's story. BTS has had an incredible journey where each member started with virtually no singing experience to going on to becoming one of the most popular bands in the world. The book features a chronological summary of the band members' musical career, taking readers through their incredible journey from being called a 'nugus' (Korean for 'who?' literally translating to 'nobodies') to global stardom.

In addition to chronicling their past, the memoir also provides hints at BTS's future endeavors, giving fans a glimpse of what lies ahead for the group. According to their agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, the book was co-written by South Korean journalist Kang Myeong-seok and the BTS members themselves. This collaboration ensures that the memoir captures both the perspectives of the band and the insights of an experienced journalist, bringing a flavourful tale to fans and readers.