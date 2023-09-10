BTS: RM and Jimin go on an art adventure, ARMYs excited to see their favourite duo

BTS leader RM's birthday is approaching, and he gifted fans a sneak peek into his artistic adventure at the Frieze Seoul 2023 art exhibition

As RM's birthday draws nearer, the leader of global sensation BTS decided to kick off the celebrations early, offering fans a captivating glimpse into his recent artistic journey at the prestigious Frieze Seoul 2023 art exhibition. The event not only showcased RM's profound love for culture but also brought together a galaxy of stars, including his BTS comrade Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's enchanting Jisoo, the ever-dashing Lee Min Ho, and a host of other luminaries.

RM chose to gift fans a unique prelude to his birthday by sharing a captivating series of photos on his Instagram handle. These pictures offered a peek into his adventures at the Frieze Seoul 2023, an event that celebrated the forefront of contemporary art.

Among the standout moments were snapshots of RM and Jimin, another integral member of BTS, as they immersed themselves in admiration of a masterpiece by none other than Lee Bae. Dressed casually and wearing protective masks, RM and Jimin effortlessly combined style with safety. Nathan Clements-Gillespie, the Director of Frieze Masters made ARMYs everywhere ecstatic by sharing a group photo featuring RM and Jimin, amplifying the excitement for fans.

RM and Jimin gracing art events together is no novel occurrence. ARMY members were happy to see their favourite duo together. Check out what they had to say:

Meanwhile, the global phenomenon known as BTS, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, continues to soar. In recent headlines, Kim Taehyung, more affectionately known as V, embarked on a solo musical journey with the release of his album "Layover" on September 8. This marked another significant milestone in BTS's already impressive musical odyssey.

Speaking of BTS, the group's youngest member, Jungkook, caused a stir with his return to Seoul, South Korea. His airport appearance became a spectacle, drawing swarms of ardent fans and paparazzi to catch even the slightest glimpse of the beloved singer.

With RM's birthday on the horizon and BTS members continuing to shine both collectively and individually, their influence on the global entertainment landscape remains unparalleled.