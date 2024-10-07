Breaking News
BTS: RM shares sweet message for fans ahead of 'Right People, Wrong Place' premiere at BIFF 2024

Updated on: 07 October,2024 10:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

“RM: Right People, Wrong Place,” directed by Lee Seok-joon, will have its debut on October 7 at the Open Cinema section during the 2024 Busan International Film Festival (BIFF)

BTS: RM shares sweet message for fans ahead of 'Right People, Wrong Place' premiere at BIFF 2024

BTS RM Pic/Facebook

BTS: RM shares sweet message for fans ahead of 'Right People, Wrong Place' premiere at BIFF 2024
South Korean boy band BTS member Kim Namjoon professionally known as RM is all set for the premiere of his solo documentary ‘RM: Right People, Wrong Place’ at the 2024 Busan International Film Festival (BIFF). RM took to Weverse and penned a sweet note for his fans who’d brave the rains to watch his film. 





BTS’ RM shares concern for fans going to watch his film 

RM took to Weverse and wrote, “For those who are coming to Busan tomorrow, it's raining until the day, so I think it'll be really cold. It might rain, so you'd better dress warmly with your raincoat..) I always miss you and thank you. I've been living with Director Lee Seok-joon for years and filming everything (With the mindset that I might not pay...)Please take a good look at it. Be careful not to catch a cold! I keep a diary every day and I'm doing well every day. Let's talk a lot when we get back...! I miss you!”

About ‘RM: Right People, Wrong Place’

RM: Right People, Wrong Place,” directed by Lee Seok-joon, will have its debut on October 7 at the Open Cinema section and is scheduled to be showcased at the outdoor theatre of the Haeundae-gu Film Archive. The film “tells the story of the production of (RM’s) second solo album, ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’, which was released in May.”

“The film adds meaning as a record of BTS’ leader RM, solo artist RM, and human Kim Namjoon as a self-exploration while also embodying the sensual cinematography that was well received in the music video of his solo album, giving the impression of watching an art film,” said distributors CJ 4DPLEX in a statement.

Director Lee Seok-joon was previously working on the production of the music videos for “Arson” and “MORE,” the title track of BTS’ J-Hope’s solo album christened “Jack in the Box.”

“It is very meaningful that ‘RM: Right People, Wrong Place’ will be the first K-pop documentary film to be screened outdoors at the Busan International Film Festival,” said Seo Kye-won, GM of HYBE Media Studio, who was in charge of the production of this film.

Films by and about BTS have proved popular with specialty and general streaming platforms. Earlier this year, Asian-themed streamer Rakuten Viki announced a slate of nine BTS films and variety shows.

(With inputs from Agencies)

