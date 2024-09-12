BTS' leader RM took to Instagram and shared a picture with his squad, holding the placard that read, saeng-il chukha, which means "Happy Birthday" in Korean

BTS' RM Pic/Instagram

South Korean boy band BTS’ leader Kim Namjoon, professionally known as RM, celebrated his 30th birthday on September 12. The K-pop idol, who enlisted in the military last year was treated to a wholesome banter, courtesy of his fellow soldiers. RM took to Instagram and shared a picture with his squad, holding the placard that read, saeng-il chukha, which means "Happy Birthday" in Korean.

In another post, RM shared more pictures that show him with a baby, some snaps from a photo booth, with the text “Happy RM Day”, a still from his new song ‘Neva Play’, and more. He wrote in the caption, “Thirty-Ping!”.

BTS’ RM donates 100 million won to military veterans

According to reports, RM donated to participate in the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs’ 'Uniformed Service Appreciation Campaign'. The 100 million won will provide welfare and treatment to uniformed service personnel and bereaved families.

In a statement released by BigHit Music, RM shared, "I've personally felt the patriotic devotion of many people on the ground these days. I hope that this can be of some small help to all the heroes who are devoting themselves to their country even at this moment, and to the many people who have worked hard for peace. I also sincerely thank ARMY (fandom name) for always sending me so much love and congratulations."

BTS’ RM to launch feature-length documentary film

‘RM: Right People, Wrong Place’, directed by Lee Seok-joon, will have its debut at October’s Busan International Film Festival. According to Variety, the film “tells the story of the production of (RM’s) second solo album, ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’, which was released in May.”

Director Lee Seok-joon was previously working on the production of the music videos for “Arson” and “MORE,” the title track of BTS’ J-Hope’s solo album christened “Jack in the Box.”

The film will have an open-air screening in Busan. “It is very meaningful that ‘RM: Right People, Wrong Place’ will be the first K-pop documentary film to be screened outdoors at the Busan International Film Festival,” said Seo Kye-won, GM of HYBE Media Studio, who was in charge of the production of this film.