RM is currently in the military fulfilling his mandatory service and hence can’t have the annual big celebration with his ARMY, but the fans have already done their bit for him

BTS RM Pic/Facebook

Listen to this article BTS: On RM’s birthday, we look at some of his inspirational quotes that promote self-love x 00:00

South Korean boy band, BTS member, RM aka Kim Namjoon celebrates his 30th birthday on September 12. To mark the special day he has donated 100 million won to the Veterans' Fund through 'Everyone's Veterans' Dream'. RM is currently in the military fulfilling his mandatory service and hence can’t have the annual big celebration with his ARMY, but the fans have already done their bit for him. On RM’s birthday, we look at some of his inspirational quotes that promote self-love.

ADVERTISEMENT

BTS' RM's inspirational quotes

“No matter who you are, where you’re from, your skin colour, your gender identity; just speak for yourself. Find your name and find your voice by speaking yourself.”

"We were all alone from the start. You were always alone. That's how we became stars."

“Even if you’re not perfect you’re limited edition.”

“You should enjoy the little detours. To the fullest. Because that's where you'll find the things more important than what you want.”

“Life is more beautiful knowing that we’ve taken a loan on death. Even light is treasured more when there is darkness.”

“Maybe I made a mistake yesterday, but yesterday’s me is still me. Today, I am who I am with all of my faults and my mistakes. Tomorrow, I might be a tiny bit wiser, and that’s me, too.”

“It’s great to be ambitious and aim for more and more to be happy in the future, as I’ve lived up until now, but I think it’s one of the nicest ways to live life if you know how to enjoy what is in the present.”

"Your name is your identity, but it doesn't define you.”

“Everyone suffers in their life. There are many sad days. But rather than sad days, we hope to have better days. That’s what makes us live. That’s what makes us dream.”

"If you want to love others, I think you should love yourself first."

BTS’ RM’s military service

RM joined the military in December 2023 with Kim Taehyung aka V. The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not.