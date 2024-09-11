Cafe Dam.a., a hot spot in Seoul, South Korea is celebrating RM’s birthday like no other. The owner has curated an incredible experience for the ARMY, who can make the most of this day
BTS RM Pic/X
South Korean boy band BTS’ leader RM aka Kim Namjoon is all set to celebrate his 30th birthday on September 12. To mark this special day, the BTS ARMY has resorted to the usual norms of putting up billboards across South Korea with cute pictures of the K-pop idol. However, this cafe in Seoul is taking things up a bit and has created a unique experience for those wishing to indulge on ‘Rkive Day’.
Celebrate BTS’ RM’s at Cafe Dam.a. in Seoul
Cafe Dam.a., a hot spot in Seoul, South Korea is celebrating RM’s birthday like no other. The owner has curated an incredible experience for the ARMY, who can make the most of this day. The souvenirs include stickers, badges, special cups, pouches, and photo cards. The cafe has also been decorated with adorable pictures of Kim Namjoon. Check out the posts shared on X below.
Cafe dam.aさん、オープンされてずっと来たかったんだー。去年ローリングホールでナムジュンのお誕生日イベントを開いて下さったアゴンニムのお店です。— ⟭⟬ ZUNKO⁷ ⟬⟭ rpwprpwprpwp (@zunko_lab) September 11, 2024
ご本人もいらして、ちょっとだけお話しもして頂けて嬉しかった〜💙@cafe_dam_a #RM #ナム #남준 #HappyBirthdayRM pic.twitter.com/ByR0vLAddW
RM day event at the classy and sweetest @cafe_dam_a 🎂🎉✨💖— bangtansaranghaeng (@btsaranghaeng) September 9, 2024
Excited for Jimin day next month, see you then~ 🥰💜 pic.twitter.com/ujpZyi7gYp
BTS’ RM speaks about focusing on solo projects
Earlier this year, RM released his solo album ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’ despite being in the military. After the seven-member group comprising of Namjoon himself, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook decided to take some time off and focus on solo projects in 2022, RM said, "We have to do our role in some way for the world as a global idol, but it did not give me a time to think. I have lost the meaning of my team, and I don't know where I and my team are going anymore. I became a rap writing machine, and my role was over when I translated the rap lyrics into English. I thought my team lost the direction and wanted to take a rest, but I felt guilty to say this.”
BTS’ RM’s military service
RM joined the military in December 2023 with Kim Taehyung aka V. The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not.