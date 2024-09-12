South Korean boy band, BTS’ leader, RM aka Kim Namjoon made this donation to participate in the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs’ 'Uniformed Service Appreciation Campaign'

BTS RM Pic/Facebook

BTS: On his birthday, RM donates 100 million won to the Veterans' Fund that provides treatment for uniformed service personnel

South Korean boy band, BTS’ leader, RM aka Kim Namjoon celebrates his 30th birthday on September 12. To mark the special day he has donated 100 million won (Rs 62.7 lakh) to the Veterans' Fund through 'Everyone's Veterans' Dream'. RM joined the military in December 2023 with Kim Taehyung aka V.

BTS’ RM donates 100 million won to military veterans

According to reports, RM made this donation to participate in the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs’ 'Uniformed Service Appreciation Campaign'. The 100 million won will be used to provide welfare and treatment to uniformed service personnel and their bereaved families.

In a statement released by BigHit Music, RM shared, "I've personally felt the patriotic devotion of many people on the ground these days. I hope that this can be of some small help to all the heroes who are devoting themselves to their country even at this moment, and to the many people who have worked hard for peace. I also sincerely thank ARMY (fandom name) for always sending me so much love and congratulations."

The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not.

BTS’ RM to launch feature-length documentary film

‘RM: Right People, Wrong Place’, directed by Lee Seok-joon, will have its debut at October’s Busan International Film Festival. According to Variety, the film “tells the story of the production of (RM’s) second solo album, ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’, which was released in May.”

“The film adds meaning as a record of BTS’ leader RM, solo artist RM, and human Kim Namjoon as a self-exploration while also embodying the sensual cinematography that was well received in the music video of his solo album, giving the impression of watching an art film,” said distributors CJ 4DPLEX in a statement.

Director Lee Seok-joon was previously working on the production of the music videos for “Arson” and “MORE,” the title track of BTS’ J-Hope’s solo album christened “Jack in the Box.”

The film will have an open-air screening in Busan. “It is very meaningful that ‘RM: Right People, Wrong Place’ will be the first K-pop documentary film to be screened outdoors at the Busan International Film Festival,” said Seo Kye-won, GM of HYBE Media Studio, who was in charge of the production of this film.